Last night the Teatro Real received an accolade for the work done in recent years with the recognition as the best opera company in the world in 2019 at the International Opera Awards. Some prizes that were delivered at a virtual gala from London and a year late due to the pandemic. The Royal beat out the Royal Opera House (London), the Finnish National Opera (Helsinki), the Frankfurt Opera, Opéra Comique (Paris) and La Monnaie / De Munt (Brussels). It was the second time that it managed to be a finalist in the highest category of these awards.

During 2019, new productions of ‘Idomeneo’, by Mozart (with Ivor Bolton in the musical and stage direction of Robert Carsen), ‘Falstaff’, by Verdi (with Daniele Rustioni and Laurent Pelly); ‘Capriccio’, by Richard Strauss (with Asher Fish and stage direction by Christof Loy) and ‘Il Pirata’, by Bellini (with Maurizio Benini and Emilio Sagi). In addition, the Wagnerian tetralogy began with ‘El oro del Rin’; ‘La Calisto’, by Cavalli, or ‘Don Carlo’, by Verdi were premiered. There was also the absolute premiere of ‘Je suis narcissiste’, by Raquel García Tomás; production that competed in this category at the International Opera Awards. ‘Street Scene’ (best audiovisual recording) and the Titular Orchestra of the Royal Theater (best orchestra) were also finalists.

El Real was not the only Spanish representative to win an award. Xabier Anduaga was recognized as the best young singer along with the Russian mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. The 25-year-old tenor from San Sebastian is currently rehearsing the opera ‘Viva la mamma’, by Gaetano Donizetti, in Madrid, whose premiere will take place on June 2. Baritone Carlos Álvarez, finalist for best male singer, also participates in the work.

The tenor from Donostia Xabier Anduaga.

When collecting the award (virtually), the artistic director of the Teatro Real, Joan Matabosch, thanked the award and praised the work of the entire team and the workers of the institution who «every day, with determination, professionalism and enthusiasm, manage to raise the curtain ».

In this sense, the organization of the International Opera Awards made a special mention to the Royal Theater for the work carried out during the pandemic. On July 1, it became the first theater in the world to reopen its doors and during the following months it was the only one with uninterrupted stage activity. This fact makes the Real a “symbol of strength, creativity and effort on the international scene.”