“Sometimes old battles are won,” the academic Arturo Pérez-Reverte wrote on Twitter this Thursday in reference to the supposed change of opinion of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) on whether or not the adverb alone should be labeled, the demonstrative pronouns this , that and that one and their corresponding feminine ones, after the institution recommended eliminating it in 2010. In yesterday’s plenary session the Academy agreed on a new wording of the norm that will be published in the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts (DPD) and in which it adds a phrase that leaves “in the judgment of the writer” the possibility of branding those words in case of ambiguity. But although the writer congratulated himself on what he considers logical, the debate between detractors, supporters and surprises is by no means closed. Not everything is so clear, not even within the RAE. In the afternoon, on the same social network, Pérez-Reverte expressed his disagreement with the information disseminated by the Academy, in which the institution stated that the recently approved does not modify the Orthography 2010. And he predicted an upcoming “stormy” plenary session. The “old battle” was not entirely won.

Instead, Salvador Gutiérrez Ordóñez, academic and director of the Spelling of the Spanish language and of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts, He had been blunt in the morning: “The rule has not changed, but a clearer wording has been approved.” “It is mandatory to write the adverb without tilde only in contexts where its use does not entail a risk of ambiguity and it is optional to mark the adverb only in contexts where, in the opinion of the writer, its use entails a risk of ambiguity. This paragraph does not imply a change in the norm, ”he clarifies. Official sources of the RAE recall that the plenary decision was “unanimous”.

This long controversy began in 2010 when the Spelling of the Spanish language collected that it will only be labeled alone and the three aforementioned pronouns when there is a “risk of ambiguity” (“he traveled alone on the train”, “he drank a coffee alone”, “he studied alone in the library” or “why do you want this cake?”). Until then, it was only written with an accent if it was an adverb (“you only live once”) and this, that and that when they functioned as nominal pronouns (“has been that). However, many writers, journalists and academics at the time refused directly to apply the dictates of the Orthography or they reluctantly complied (Mario Vargas Llosa, Soledad Puértolas, Pérez-Reverte, Javier Marías, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Luis Mateo Díez…).

More information

The controversy seemed to have subsided over time, until yesterday the daily abc He advanced that the RAE had changed its criteria again: it could be branded again in case of ambiguity, but the decision now remained “in the opinion of the writer”. The next edition of Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts I would reflect it. Does that mean that before it was not at the discretion of the author?

Carlota de Benito, PhD in Spanish Language and professor of Linguistics at the University of Zurich, is blunt in her response on social networks: “Public service information against orthographic populism: you could already put the tilde on it [desde 2010] a only in cases of ambiguity”. And attached a section of Orthography where it is read that “the use of the tilde may be dispensed with even in cases of double interpretation”. Or what is the same: it will be possible or it will not be possible. That is to say, this is so at the will of the one who has been writing for 13 years.

However, not everyone understands it this way. Juan Gómez Jurado, author of The Red Queen, novel translated into more than 40 languages, happily maintains: “We have won. It was just necessary not to fight alone!” . And on his Twitter account he reproduces the following press headline: “The RAE rectifies and returns the accent to only 13 years later.”

In 2020, on the tenth anniversary of the change in the norm, the director of the RAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado, recognized that the institution was divided by the use of the diacritical accent, which is how the graphic accent is known when it is used to distinguish the same words “We don’t have a consensus there,” he admitted. While Luis Mateo Díez, academic from chair l, finished off: “The tilde is forceful. As before [sólo como adverbio y solo como adjetivo] it was better than now. We will continue to insist. It would be the last straw if we all assumed that norm: it is good that we do not agree ”.

Something completely different from the opinion of Salvador Gutiérrez, responsible for the new Spelling that revolutionized the Academy. “I hope they stop the stubbornness [los favorables a la tilde], because they have no technical arguments with which to defend themselves. They are only sentimental criteria and a spelling is not done like that. It would be a very serious mistake for the RAE to operate outside of science”.

The division is perfectly reflected in the RAE portal quick questions, which offers an ambiguous answer to the question. “When it only works as an adjective, it is not branded; when it functions as an adverb, it can only be checked if there is a risk of ambiguity, but it is recommended not to check it even in those cases and to resolve the ambiguity in another way”. That is, it is “recommended”, not required. It is the same difference that exists between a traffic sign that advises driving at 70 and another that prohibits exceeding that speed.

The actual Spelling of the Spanish language, also a publication of the RAE, tiptoes when it comes to prohibiting and offers advice to avoid having to mark. “Possible ambiguities (…) can always be avoided by other means, such as the use of synonyms (alone or only), the inclusion of some element that prevents double meaning or a change in the order of words that forces a single interpretation, a proper score.” But it does not reflect an express prohibition either.

In July 2021, the writer Javier Marías, a firm supporter of using the diacritical accent, wrote a column on the story and memory that had no relation to this controversy, but which he titled “Only fictions, subjectivities and inaccuracies”. And there it remained, with its corresponding tilde, in the newspaper library of EL PAÍS.

On Friday afternoon, Pérez-Reverte, the highest visible head of the supporters of the tilde, showed his disgust on the social network Twitter after the tweets from the Academy where he affirms that what was approved in the last plenary session “does not modify” the Orthography 2010. The creator of Alatriste He accused the RAE of giving “biased and inaccurate” information and assured that “next Thursday’s plenary session will be stormy.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe