The Real Sociedad dreamed with the quarterfinals of the Europa League and a possible Basque derby against Athletic in the semifinals after the early Oyarzabal goal in Old Trafford, but Manchester United responded quadruple: Bruno Fernandes transformed two controversial sentences to advance the Red Devilsand sentenced the tie when Txuri-Urdin They were already with 10. Dalot finished making blood marking the definitive 4-1 in the discount.

The party was very face very soon for those of Sheriff when the referee pointed out the penalty spot in the 10th minute, after review in the VAR, after Matthijs of Ligt took Oyarzabal ahead When the striker prepared to finish in the mouth of a goal in the small area. The ’10’ assumed responsibility and cheated André Onana to dream of a historic classification and the second victory in just a couple of years at the theater of dreams.

So there came the fate Donostiarra, because De Ligt’s awkwardness in his area He was followed by Igor Zubeldia on the other side of the field. After a brutal passmiro pass over the defense, Bruno Fernandes connected a death pass for Rasmus Hojlund, which fell in the area after contact with the defender Txuri-Urdin that the referee understood as a penalty.

After a few minutes of uncertainty, the VAR confirmed the maximum penalty. Bruno Fernandes did not erred from eleven meters to match the tie and change the dynamics of his team, because the Act encouraged the Amorim and another party has lived since then.

Manchester It began to dominate and arrive with danger and regularity To the goal of Remiro, giving the sensation of large team in European competition, something that was missed in northern England.

In this context, Joshua Zirkzee moved very well, who was close to creating one of the most beautiful goals of United this year when he danced two players from La Real and put a satin pass that Hojlund and his streak of 20 games without seeing door He finished off. Even if I had entered, I would not have risen to the scoreboard outside.

Exerting more and more pressure and with the sheriff team put back, Elustondo committed another penalty, this time about Dorgu. The Basque Defense made the statue at the attempt to dribble on the side and it crashed into him. Doubtful, but not for the referee. The Mancunian captain, again against Remiro, put the 2-1 just after the break.





As if that were not enough, Dorgu made his own and took advantage of a great filter pass from Zirkzee to run from the center of the field and generate a clear occasion for the United that ended with the expulsion of Jon Aramburulast man in a manifest goal action and who only had seven minutes in the field.

With one less, the United had the pass to the next round in tray and did not miss the opportunity, Making blood in the last five minutes of the game: Bruno Fernandes sentenced against the 87 ‘with the third in his private account, and Dalot completed the win in the discount riveting a pass from Hojlund back line. Those of Amorim They will face the Olympique de Lyon in the quarterfinalswhich thrashed Steaua de Bucharest.