Real Sociedad players celebrate Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal with their fans last season Javier Etxezarreta

The president of the Real Sociedad, Jokin Aperribay, foresees that on October 29, in its European premiere at the Reale Arena against Naples, during the second match of the group stage of the Europa League, a thousand spectators will attend the clash, applying the regulations on capacity in the pandemic established by the Basque Government through its Biziberri II plan, specified in a decree published on August 29 in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country.

As Baskonia did two weeks ago, in the Euroleague game against Real Madrid, which was attended by 600 fans in the stands of the Fernando Buesa Arena, Real is already in contact with the Basque authorities, which are the ones that hold the competitions sanitary.

It will not be the first football match to be played with the public in the Basque Country. The first day of the Iberdrola Women’s League brought 257 spectators to Lezama for Athletic-Deportivo, and Real will repeat the experience in Zubieta, next Saturday. It will admit 150 partners, who will be screened in order of registration, for the match against Levante. Admission is personal and non-transferable, because the club wants to control any possibility of contagion by COVID-19. In the coming dates, the Real affiliate, Sanse, will also play with the public. In the autonomous community, all sports clubs prepare for the presence of spectators, because the Basque Government so authorizes it.

Aperribay points out that, “La Real will scrupulously comply with what the health authorities say. The first thing is health, with rigor and responsibility ”. The president of the San Sebastian club believes that, “the public’s return to football will come gradually and progressively.”

The presence of spectators in the match against Naples, authorized by UEFA, “is great news,” confesses the president. “But between now and October 29 we will be up to what the health authorities say. If they tell us that things are worse and that we cannot open the field, it will be followed. We will do what they send. At the moment, we have authorization, although we are cautious ”.

The Royal Society will award the tickets for the Europa League game through a draw between the partners, although it is still not clear how many seats it will be able to put in the drum, “because we are waiting for UEFA to inform us if is going to ask for a percentage of those locations. The conditions will be published on October 20 ”.

Aperribay ensures that there is no clash of competences between the Higher Sports Council, which has banned access to LaLiga matches to the public, and the Basque Government. “There is no conflict. Admitting the public is not our initiative. The authorities have assured us that it can be done. It is not something we have decided unilaterally. We are not going to discuss the competences of anyone, that if the Basque Government, that if the CSD. In Euroleague, in Vitoria, it has already been rehearsed and we can do it too ”. The president clarifies that, “I am talking about UEFA competitions. In LaLiga we must be with what the Secretary of State for Sport says. We are taking this step in compliance with the August decree of the Basque Government “, and he assures:” The Biziberri II plan is excellent, very complete to coexist with the pandemic. It is not a discussion of competencies ”.