The Royal College of Physicians in London, the oldest royal college of physicians in the world, granted Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi the Royal Medical Fellowship, which is the highest academic degree in the field of medicine granted by the college, for his scientific, academic and medical efforts in the field of cancer and oncology.

The fellowship from the Imperial College in London is considered a testimony to the doctor’s achievements and skills, and a tribute to his important contributions to medicine. Professor Al Shamsi received the fellowship among 100 doctors from around the world, the Royal Fellowship.

Al Shamsi told Emirates Today that a group of doctors specializing in oncology nominated him for the fellowship, due to his great contributions in the field of cancer treatment and his publications in this field, expressing his great happiness at obtaining it from this ancient college.

The Society was founded in London in 1518. It is considered the oldest medical institution in the world and still exists today. It was established to improve the quality of treatment of patients and establish rules for medical practices.

The fellowship is awarded to a group of the most inspiring and innovative doctors in the world, who have been selected and elected to the fellowship by senior doctors in the medical field.

It is noteworthy that Al Shamsi is the first Emirati doctor specializing in cancer to obtain this academic degree, and to be granted a Royal Fellowship for his scientific qualifications, and also for his medical and research contributions.

He is considered the first Emirati doctor to hold two professorial degrees in the field of oncology and cancer (University of Sharjah and Gulf Medical University), and he obtained the title of professor at the age of 42 years.

Al Shamsi is the first doctor to graduate from the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Program for Distinguished Doctors. He holds nine university and academic degrees in the field of cancer and oncology from the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. He is considered the most published doctor in medical research in the field of cancer and oncology in the UAE, with more than 100. Medical research.

Among his achievements is the discovery of a new type of colon cancer in 2016, and he published the discovery in one of the largest scientific research journals in the field of cancer and oncology. He won the award for the best medical research in the field of cancer in 2020 from the Journal of Oncology from Harvard University, and published the first book on cancer in the Arab world. last year.

