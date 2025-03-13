Bruno Fernandes, long the best player of this Manchester United, eliminated with a Hat Trick To a Royal Society, which stuck three shots in the foot, with two penalties committed and an expelled player, and ended with the European season of the Basques in these eighths of the Europa League (4-1).

With controversy, after two penalties at least questionable, the Red Devils save their course for the moment and are classified to the quarterfinals of this Europa League, their only way to be in Champions League next season and to legitimize the first months of Ruben Amorim in office.

As usual in Old Trafford, the atmosphere vibrates between the sensation of an important party and the doubt and the unknown of which United will go to the field. Accustomed to this surprise, Cruz always comes out, there were not many who were surprised when at the ten minutes Mathijs de Ligt stepped on Mikel Oyarzabal behind and committed a more than unnecessary penalty.

After two penalties at least questionable, the Red Devils save their course at the moment

The 10 did not hesitate to be the one to assume responsibility and cheated André Onana to dream of a historic classification to the round of age and the second victory in just a couple of years at the theater of dreams.

But De Ligt’s awkwardness in one area was followed by Igor Zubeldia in the other. After a brutal passmiro pass above the defense, Bruno Fernandes connected a death pass for Rasmus Hojlund, to which he knocked down, or so that the referee understood, Zubeldia within the area.

After a few minutes of uncertainty, the VAR confirmed the predisposed by the referee and Bruno Fernandes did not err from eleven meters.

The tie, after a quarter of an hour, was matched again, but, surprisingly, the locals had been good to start losing.

They began to play much better and with danger and regularly to the goal of Remiro, and to give a more or less large team sensation in a European competition, something that was missed in the north of England.

In this context, Joshua Zirkzee moved very well, who was close to creating one of the most beautiful goals of United this year when he danced two players from La Real and put a satin pass that Hojlund and his streak of twenty games without scoring he diverted. The goal, however, would probably have been canceled offside, but the play serves to dramatize even more the terrible moment that the Danish striker lives.

Exercising more and more pressure and with the sheriff team behind, Elustondo committed another penalty, this time about Dorgu. The Basque Defense made the statue at the attempt to dribble on the side and it crashed into him. Doubtful, but the referee did not hesitate and Bruno, again in front of Remiro, put United 2-1.

Aramburu was expelled for being the last man and cutting a manifest occasion of goal

As if that were not enough, Dorgu made his own and took advantage of a great filtered pass from Zirkzee to run from the center of the field and demolished Jon Aramburu, who had left the field seven minutes before.

The Venezuelan was expelled for being the last man and cutting a manifest goal of goal and the Real put it on a tray to United, who sentenced the match against the front and five minutes of the end, when Bruno Fernandes culminated a career of Alejandro Garnacho, and when Dalot riveted a pass from Hojlund back line.

Those of Amorim will face the Olympique de Lyon in the quarterfinals, who thrashed Steaua de Bucharest.

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Mazraoui, from Ligt, Heaven, Dorgu; Casemiro (Collyer, 78), Fernandes; Zirkzee (Eriksen, 88), Garnacho and Hojlund.

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Elustondo (Traoré, 80), Zubeldia (Aramburu, 56), Aguerd, Aihen; Zubimendi, Marín (Turrientes, 56), Brais Méndez; Kubo (Oskarsson, 76), Oyarzabal and Becker (Barrenetxea, 56).

Goals: 0-1 Oyarzabal (10), 1-1 Fernandes (16), 2-1 Fernandes (50), 3-1 Fernandes (87) and 4-1 Dalot (91).

Referee: Benoît Bastien (France). He admonished De Ligt (9) by Manchester United already Zubeldia (13), Marín (39), Zubimendi (51), Oyarzabal (64), Elustondo (69), Barrenetxea (74) and Aguerd (90) by the Royal Society. He also expelled Aramburu (63).

Incidents: Party corresponding to the round of 16 of the European League of F played at Old Trafford (Manchester).