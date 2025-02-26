Real Sociedad and Real Madrid dispute tonight in Anoeta the first leg of the second semifinal of the Copa del Rey. For the Donostiarra team it is the third semifinal that reaches Imanol Sheriff on the bench, a team with an irregular trajectory this season (ninth in the league), but that has made anoeta a fort. Of the last thirteen matches played at home, Real Sociedad won on eleven.

In favor of the Txuri Urdin team, another data has. The last time the Donostiarras faced in this competition eliminated the whites, on February 7, 2020, with a single match, with a 3-4 at the Bernabéu. They would win the trophy a year later against Athletic because a month later the Covid epidemic was declared. The Real also reached the semifinal last season, but Mallorca left them out of the final in penalties.

The casualties of the Real

Without Odriozola, Zakharyan or Pacheco

For the game, Imanol Sheriff has the casualties of Odriozola, Zakharyan and Jon Pacheco, but has recovered Aguerd and Sucic, injured last week.

In Madrid Carlo Ancelotti will give the list today before traveling by plane to Donosti but Fede Valverde is expected to play, which drags discomfort. It is also doubt Kylian Mbappé, who yesterday extracted a tooth. Lunin will remain the goalkeeper of the Cup.

Real Madrid

Many rotations are expected

White’s alienation offers many doubts because rotations are expected. Madrid has in mind the March 4 match at Bernabéu against Atlético, the round of the eighths of the Champions League. It is assumed that in Anoeta Bellingham returns, which still has a sanction game in the League and cannot play against Atlético. It is also very likely that Camavinga play today to give Tchouaméni and Fran García for Mendy. The top trident could also have some decline. If Mbappé does not play the position could be for Endrick or for Brahim as false nine.

More focused on the league and the Champions, at this point the whites also do not disdain the Cup. The club seems to be less emperor in their battles against the referees although yesterday Carlo Ancelotti was very vindictive in the official line that follows lately and charged harshly Against Javier Tebas, the president of the League. He clearly told him to stop messing with Madrid and dedicate himself to working to improve Spanish football.