The royal club, which was crowned champion in the final match that was preceded by an overwhelming mandate to enter the stadium against Liverpool 1-0 on May 28, 2022, and witnessed harassment by the police who used tear gas, said that it would not cooperate with the “Wifa” plan.“.

And “UEFA” announced on Tuesday that it would compensate all Liverpool fans, in addition to other fans who were affected by the chaos, as the whistle for the start of the match was delayed 37 minutes in the French capital, while the fans struggled to enter the stadium..

“Unfortunately, our club believes that UEFA’s proposal, officially announced last Tuesday, is insufficient,” Real said in a statement“.

“They (proposals) consist solely of payment for the ticket, which is also subject to meeting a series of requirements, including providing proof of arrival time at the stadium,” he added.“.

An independent report criticized the Confederation of the game strongly for the events that took place off the field.

And the Capital Club continued, “Given the results reached by the experts,” they expected compensation in line with the seriousness of the events and the “Wifa” accusation, and that “all the fans suffered from an unacceptable delay at the start of the match.”“.

“In addition, there was an unacceptable lack of security both in getting into and out of the stadium, as well as additional damages such as theft, assaults and threats,” Real stressed..

And he added, “For this reason, Real Madrid decided not to cooperate with the conditional compensation measures proposed by UEFA, which we request to rectify the situation and take full responsibility for it.”“.

The European and Spanish champions confirmed that they would provide assistance to fans “who suffered any kind of harm” in the match to file appropriate complaints against “UEFA.”“.

UEFA initially tried to blame the chaos on late-arriving Liverpool fans, despite thousands being held for hours outside the stadium before kick-off..

Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly later said fans were left “fearing for their lives” in a “storm of chaos and anxiety”. Lawyers told hundreds of Reds fans that they would continue to take legal action against UEFA“.