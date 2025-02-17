Yesterday, Sunday, February 16, the game 24 of the day took place between the Real Betis and Real Sociedad In Benito Villamarín. The meeting ended with another victory for the Betics (3-0), in which Antony returned to proclaim MVP of the party. In addition, Marc Roca scored a double. It should be remembered that Betis did not win at home since October, so this victory ended Pellegrini’s bad streak, achieving the same result as in his previous game against the Gent in the Conference League.

The meeting generated Discrepancies Among the players of the visiting team for the early red red one that Gil Manzano, arbitrator of the game, showed Zubeldia after knocking on Jesús Rodríguez. This was expressed by the Real Sociedad goalkeeper, Álex Remiro: “If we do not have clear things, something is not going well”. The goalkeeper showed his discontent with the VAR and the arbitration, in charge of Gil Manzanowho sanctioned two controversial actions.

First of all, Igor Zubeldia was expelled in the 20th minute after demolishing Jesús Rodríguez, leaving visitors with a reduced defense. Minutes later, a penalty was pointed out for a lack of Aihen Muñoz about Antony. Both decisions, very protested by the Txuri-Urdin team, They were not reviewed by the VAR.

For Remiro, the expulsion was not fair: «The penalty, for me, is not enough. We do not understand why they did not call the referee from the VAR. Even so, they did not mark us in the first half ». Besides, questioned arbitration impartiality: “I am a player who tries to talk to the referees with respect and I understand that everyone can make mistakes in the field, but the VAR no … we hope there are clearer decisions,” he concluded.