Viruses are an integral part of the ecosystem and exist where life is found. Some mathematical models with some experimental support indicate that there are still more than 300,000 new viruses pending discovery. The barriers between animal and human infections are very small and viruses constantly cross these barriers. In fact, nearly two-thirds of all human communicable diseases are zoonoses. There are different forms of virus transmission, some of which are conditioned by climate change in a notable way.

These jumps of infectious agents from one species to another, causing epidemics or pandemics, are not something exclusive to our time. Periodically, infections affect the entire population equally, regardless of the condition and characteristics of the people. Once the contagion has reached a territory, it reduces its activity so as not to expose itself to the infection and be annihilated, and it remains paralyzed in time.

In a pandemic, society shields itself against the unknown, is afraid of the uncertain and protects itself by waiting for everything to pass. Stimuli that provoke the reaction are missing, but for how long? Life goes on and humanity with it. The lost rhythm must be recovered. We must move forward with strength of spirit and strong arms, because it is time to disinfect, distribute food, guarantee the circulation of goods and the safety of people, monitor borders and, above all, fight against the evil effluvium that makes you sick

This dynamic that we live today was already experienced at the end of the 18th century. In 1803, an attempt was made to remedy the spread of smallpox with the Royal Balmis Expedition, which was considered at the time to be the first global campaign to combat a pandemic. Its unique and extraordinary objective was to propagate and perpetuate the vaccine recently discovered by Eduardo Jenner in all the overseas demarcations of the Spanish Crown. This medical feat is the first milestone in the globalization of health, globalizing social, political, legal and health institutions, bringing Hispanic territories closer together along the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. This expedition was prepared during the reign of Carlos IV and lasted from 1803 to 1810.

The smallpox vaccination process in 1803, in the graphic novel ‘The sea will remember our names’, by Javier de Isusi. Xavier de Isusi

While the institutional, social and economic order was tottering in a Europe with an air of revolution, its collapse was barely visible in America. In this context, the Spanish Crown proposes the Royal Philanthropic Vaccine Expedition. His imagination, planning and development involved the creation of a cohesive health structure, to ensure that the vaccine was not only spread at that time, but was perpetuated after the expedition. Thus, a network was created at the service of public health, even in the towns furthest from the centers of power. This reality could be developed thanks to three lines of action: the first, the direct involvement of the state in the adoption of measures aimed at the protection of citizens; the second, the establishment of communication channels that would allow the movement of scientific knowledge in a reliable and agile way; and the third, the education and protection of professionals involved in health care and defense.

The Royal Philanthropic Expedition of the Vaccine is not just the initiative of one person, but is the result of a project that combines sensitivity, daring and courage to fight for the common good. Along with the director Francisco Xavier Balmis, José Salvany participates, who will be a strategic pillar for the spread of the vaccine throughout South America. They are joined by a group of young and enthusiastic health professionals recently graduated from the Royal College of Surgery of San Carlos in Madrid, who spared no effort to achieve the goal, denying themselves and giving up their lives in the effort. However, the expedition would never have been possible without the children who carried the fluid against smallpox in their arms, and Isabel Zendal, the only female nurse, who with her selfless and admirable zeal took care of them as if they were her own children. her.

The expedition would never have been possible without the children who carried the smallpox fluid in their arms.

This expedition can be described as a titanic medical and health feat, due to its global dimension. At the beginning of the 19th century, the Royal Philanthropic Expedition of the Vaccine was the last of the enlightened expeditions that were carried out through overseas territories before the Independence of America and constitutes a milestone for Spanish and universal medicine. It manifests the process of globalization of science and is the result of the enlightened scientific and cultural movement.

At the dawn of the 21st century, a new virus shakes and destabilizes the foundations of society. The epidemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which produces the covid-19 disease, which seemed so distant at the beginning of January 2020, was in mid-March a pandemic that cruelly affected all of Europe and the world. The data of infected, admitted and deceased filled the minutes of the news and the front pages of the newspapers. All countries, to a greater or lesser extent, have been affected by the spread of the virus. So far, some 450 million people have been infected, of whom more than six million have died worldwide, although these figures probably need to be multiplied by three to reflect reality. Faced with this situation, the governments of many countries ordered the confinement of the population.

It was time to bring out of oblivion epidemics that were only kept in the pages of history books: polio, cholera, yellow fever, influenza… and, of course, smallpox. Along with smallpox appears the vaccine prophylactic. This discovery was so recognized that the term “vaccine” refers to all the protectors that protect us in advance from any disease. Vaccination has made it possible to extinguish smallpox and is about to end polio. In fact, its end would have come around the year 2000, had it not been for certain radical extremist movements operating in the poor countries of central Africa.

In recognition of the director of the Royal Philanthropic Expedition of the Vaccine, the Defense Staff called Operation Balmis the military operation that was launched in Spain when the state of alarm was decreed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, on 14 March 2020.

Operation Balmis in the 21st century and the Royal Philanthropic Vaccine Expedition in the 19th century have provided a response to two societies overwhelmed by events, afflicted by pain and anguished by uncertainty. In both, a tiny organism has shaken the foundations of modernity. Times have changed, but the attitudes of the population towards epidemics are the same: different circumstances and the same strategies.

the virologist Luis Enjuanesfrom the National Center for Biotechnology, and the historian Susana Maria Ramirez Martinfrom the Complutense University of Madrid, are co-authors, along with twenty other experts, of the book The Balmis expedition. First model of global fight against pandemics. The illustrations belong to the graphic novel The sea will remember our namesfrom Xavier de Isusiwinner of the National Comic Award in 2020. Both publications are co-published by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the publishing house Planeta.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.