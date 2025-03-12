The director of the Gallery of the Royal Collections, Víctor Cageao, adjusts blue gloves and opens a large wooden box of the 18th century. It is one of the Eight marble samples and other ornamental rocks that were taught to … Carlos III during the construction of the new Royal Palaceafter the tragic fire of the Alcazar. Each of these ‘coffers’, except for the last one that was not completed, retains 40 samples of hard stones from 300 quarries from all over Spain, including those that were finally used in pavements, chimneys, jambas and cornices of the royal residence. Form A unique setwhich will be announced completely in April in one of the temporary exhibitions that “make zoom” in the gallery collections. They are also a sample in themselves of that intimate union of the young museum with the Royal Site, a link that wants to enhance even more, in view of the fact that the Royal Palace received more than a million and a half visitors in 2024 and the surrounding gallery, about 650,000 in its first full year in operation.

In the presentation to the media of their lines of work by 2025, the director of the real collections has announced the construction of A new visiting reception center at the Royal Palace“Where the gallery and will foster the joint visitthat “already exists,” he recalled. The new entrance, whose works are planned to begin in Junewill be enabled through the arch of Santiago, at number 6 of Bailén Street.

At the moment, the access esplanade, between the Palace and the Cathedral of the Almudena, has populated indicators on the National Heritage Museum and works on more signaling initiatives with the Madrid City Council. Cageao has stressed that the gallery “is still A baby museum», In front of institutions with centuries behind them, and« I He needs »a projection” inside and outside the country “.

That is one of the objectives of the former conservation conservation of the Prado Museum, who arrived at the direction of the real collections last November, after the return of Letizia Ruiz to the Madrid pinacoteca. Cageao has also proposed to consolidate the gallery as a reference museum, guarantee stable and regular cultural programming, as well as the “daily presence and relationship with the real sites.”

The origin of other museums

The gallery will continue with its program Rotations To show, in its selection of 650 pieces, more jewels of the National Heritage collection, consisting of 170,000 works. “Is A museum that was missing in Spain And in Madrid because we lacked an institution that tells the origin of the Royal Collection, which will lead to other national museums, ”he said, convinced that” she fills a hole. ” “It is the first museum that any tourist or anyone who comes to Madrid,”

Cageao has valued the 650,000 gallery visitors in its first full year as “an extraordinary result”, which aims to “maintain and improve” in 2025. “We can count certain stories that other museums do not“And” bringing collections or parts of real collections to light that have not been exposed, “he stressed.

Capital sins and Queen Victoria Eugenia

To the great current exhibition about Joaquín Sorolla, which will close in April, will relieve a sample about ‘Iconography of evil‘With the Tapices of capital sinstwo series of the sixteenth century “that have never been exposed together,” as the director of the museum has advanced, and that will allow to delve into this art so valued in its time. Queen Victoria Eugenia It will star in another great exhibition in November that will approximate visitors to the humanitarian and institutional work of the monarch. And at the end of the year, coinciding with Christmas, a sample will be organized around the collection of toys of national heritage.

The museum will also dedicate a sample to the Photoesculturea technique developed from 1860 and predecessor of current photogrammetry, of which Isabel II was very fond of. “We have the best collection in the world of photo -sculptures,” said the director of the institution. It will be at the end of the year, when the exhibition ends ‘His Majesty Choose’ And marble samples are saved again that are now about to open their tapas.

Víctor Cageao talks about the sigraries of Marbles of Carlos III, along with the conservative Virginia Albarrán



ma





“These mosaics are almost a production of contemporary art,” says Cageao by showing the variety of colors of the stones. Beside him, Virginia Albarrán, conservative of Natural Sciences, coincides in the resemblance of some with works by Pollock and recounts that his search for the new palace began in the reign of Felipe V and intensified with Fernando VI, although for his early death he fell soon in Carlos III. According to Felipe V and Isabel de Farnesio, they opted for yellow and purple tones, while Fernando VI and Barbara de Braganza liked reddish.

From each fragment, cut to the same size for the real sample, the origin and distance of the quarry to the palace is detailed, as well as if the stone was scarce or abundant, to calculate its cost. Its restoration, in which experts from different specialties have participated (hard stones, textiles, paper …) has discovered A hidden manuscript Under a fragment with a corrected numbering and a data so far unknown: the following 22 samples came from older boxes, from those shown to Fernando VI.