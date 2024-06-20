La Zarzuela announced this Thursday that the Royal House is launching an account on one of the most popular social networks: Instagram. The announcement comes just over ten years after, on May 21, 2014, the King’s House did the same with the most popular social network at that time: Twitter.

The Instagram account @casareal.es It was activated around 9:30 in the morning with a gallery of images and a video of the commemorative events this Wednesday. And it is striking that La Zarzuela has activated the profiles, in this order, that of the King, the Queen, Princess Leonor – in an image of the day she swore the Constitution upon reaching the age of majority -, Infanta Sofía and the Queen Sofia. No sign of the king emeritus, Juan Carlos I, who despite being self-expatriated in Abu Dhabi, is still part of the Royal Family.

With this gesture, another channel is inaugurated in which citizens – especially young people – will be able to learn more directly about the work of the Royal Family. And, according to a recent study by the Network for the Study of Contemporary Monarchies (Remco), carried out by EL PAÍS, young people feel a certain disconnection with the institution that embodies the head of state, in addition to a certain lack of knowledge of its functions.

With this gesture, La Zarzuela, with a renewed team – Camilo Villarino (60 years old) at the head of the House and María Ocaña (51) as secretary of the Queen, among others – seeks to make its work visible among the more than 23 million users that the social network had in Spain in 2022 (latest data available), the majority between 18 and 35 years old.

Almost 30% of the young people in that study confessed that they had little information about the Crown and its activities and demanded more communication and greater explanation about its role. For this reason, the authors of the document highlighted the need for a “greater presence on social networks and other media” for the immediate future.

The creation of the profile coincides with the commemorative events for the tenth anniversary of the coronation of Felipe VI. This Wednesday, during the official lunch at the Royal Palace, Leonor and Infanta Sofía read an improvised congratulatory message to her parents, the king and queen, from the cell phone of the first-born and heir to the throne. Later, around 11:00 p.m., the Royal Family – with the exception of the emeritus kings – went down to the Plaza de Oriente to watch, along with hundreds of citizens, an interactive video projected on the façade of the Royal Palace.