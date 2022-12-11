The royal family supported the England team after the elimination from the World Cup

Prince William in Twitter turned to the England national football team after being eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

“Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and the entire England team, we are very sorry. You have put so much effort into this tournament and we are all incredibly proud of you. Keep your heads high and forward to the next tournament,” wrote a member of the royal family.

Previously, the captain of the team, Kane, took responsibility for the loss of the English in the quarter-final match with the French team. In the 84th minute, with the score 2:1 in favor of the French, the football player failed to cope with the penalty kick, breaking above the gate. “It’s not about preparing for the match or some details. I felt confident, I just didn’t take the penalty as I wanted, ”said the athlete.

On December 10, England lost 1-2 to France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The French on December 14 will meet in the semifinals with the Moroccans.