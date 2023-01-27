The Royal Family has sent Harry and Meghan secret messages. Here are which ones

While waiting to understand what will happen in view of the coronation of King Charles, on May 6th, the relationship between the Royal Family and the Dukes of Sussex remains in the spotlight

According to some experts, the royals would have sent secret messages against Harry and Meghan at recent public appearances. How? Making precise choices in terms of clothing and behavior

The first “attack” concerns the colors of the clothes worn by the royal members. Meghan has repeatedly claimed that she chose “non-color” colors so as not to violate royal protocol. Last Christmas, however, Kate Middleton, at her concert in Westminster Abbey, wore a burgundy coat, combined with a bag and shoes of the same color.

The second attack concerns displays of affection in public. Meghan has accused the royal family of coldness and total lack of empathy towards the outside world. To refute the allegations, during the Christmas Carol concert, the royals were seen greeting each other in a decidedly warm way.

The third secret message belies the rivalry and jealousy between Charles and Camilla towards the younger royals. Both King Charles and William and Kate had their first engagements of the year together.

Finally, there are selfies of Kate with fans while visiting the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. And the denial of an alleged distance with the public: Kate was always seen posing for photos next to the parents of a nursery school in Luton.