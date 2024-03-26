Prince Edward, with his commitment and dedication, is proving to be a key figure for the English Royal Family.

There hasn't been such a dark moment for the English Crown for many years. It seems that on every side you can just make out shaky tiles ready to fall. The health of King Charles And Kate Middleton, in this period, greatly worries the royal family and its subjects. The 75-year-old king has retired from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer, the future queen consort is recovering from surgery and undergoing chemotherapy. The weakness of the Royal Family is evident.

Queen Camilla and Prince William are continuing to support their family members, but they too have had to reduce their public outings. In this context of uncertainties and doubts about the legacy of a heavy, very heavy, empire, the Prince EdwardDuke of Edinburgh, is emerging, assuming a role of primary importance.

Edward, youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is fourteenth in line succession to the throne. In recent weeks, however, you have participated in various initiatives to replace Carlo and William. For example, she visited a boxing club that helps young people fight crime and took part in the English Badminton Championships, showing her competitive side.

Edoardo turned 60 last March 10th, so we are talking about a relatively young character. Edward's wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, praised her husband's work in an interview with the Telegraph. The duchess said her knowledge and instincts, honed over decades of service, were invaluable.

Edoardo dedicates himself with great passion to his work, in particular to that which concerns the military sector. Sophie stressed that her husband always gives his all in everything he does. In her opinion, the husband should have more prominence in the family: “Over the years he has been my guide and shown me the way.”

Prince Edward, with his commitment and dedication, is proving to be a key figure for the English Royal Family. His role will continue to grow in the future, one day perhaps becoming a point of reference for the monarchy.