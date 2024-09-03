Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist have announced the arrival of their fourth child on social media. The Royal Family expects the birth in February 2025

The news was spread through the social channels of the Royal Family of Sweden: Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist they are expecting their fourth child.

Swedish Royal Family Expecting Fourth Child

The Royal House has spread the good news through a beautiful photo that portrays the royal couple. Photo accompanied by the following note:

“Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting their fourth child. The Princess is doing well and is due in February 2025. There are no changes to the Princess’s official schedule during the autumn.“.

A love marriage for the Royal Family of Sweden

United in marriage in 2015, Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist have brightened their married life with the birth of three children: Alexander, GabrielAnd Julian Herbert Folke.

As of 2019, all of the sovereign’s grandchildren Carl Gustavby his own will, have lost the title of “Royal Highnesses”. That is, were excluded from the line of succession to the throne. A choice also approved by their parents, happy that their children can grow up without any pressure towards the crown and therefore completely free. And so it will be for the next baby.

A love marriage sealed by the birth of wonderful children, just like in the most beautiful fairy tales ever told.

Royal love marriage

Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist met in 2010. At the time, he was famous for his fame as playboywhile she was a established model. Their destiny on paper is completely opposite and apparently irreconcilable. Instead, despite the many difficulties encountered, the second-born of the sovereigns of Sweden managed to have his beloved accepted at court.

The wedding was celebrated on June 13, 2015, and thanks to it Sofia assumed the title of Princess and Duchess of Värmland. A role that the former model has always shown she knows how to interpret at her best. The princess, in fact, has easily adapted to court life without ever regretting her past.

Swedish Royal Couple

Together with her husband, she has always been at the forefront in defending important social causes, such as the one concerning the problem of dyslexia (which she herself suffered from) until the phenomenon of bullying.

Now, the happy news of the expectation of the fourth child frames a simply fairytale royal wedding.