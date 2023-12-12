The photograph was taken on October 31, a day in the history of the Spanish monarchy. In it, King Felipe and Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, appear smiling. The four members of the Royal Family were immortalized in one of the rooms of the Royal Palace, shortly after the heir to the Crown swore the Constitution before the Cortes after reaching the age of majority. They appear relaxed, even though they still had a hand kiss ahead of them with representatives from all levels of society and both the King and the Princess of Asturias had not yet given their speeches. But the central act, the swearing in of the Magna Carta, had already been carried out, and Leonor had already had a great mass bath.

This print, which is part of the private album of the Kings, has been chosen by Zarzuela for the traditional Christmas greeting, which in 2023 recovers the presence of the four members of the Royal Family, who sign a Christmas in which it can be read the same phrase in Spanish and English: “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2024.” And, then, a handwritten phrase: “This is how we wish it with all our affection.”

Since Don Felipe became the head of the Royal House in 2014, the Zarzuela Christmases have alternated photographs of the four of them together and the small ones (not so much anymore) from the palace. In 2014 they opted for two images, an exterior one in which the Kings appeared, from their backs, greeting the day of the proclamation of Felipe VI from the balcony of the Royal Palace and another interior one of the four members of the family at the door of the Congress of the Deputies of that historic June 19. The following year, the spotlight went to the princess and the infanta, as happened in 2020, in the tough year of the pandemic, and in 2021 and 2022.

Previously, Leonor and Sofía had also reigned in the Christmas greetings in 2008, 2010 and 2012. In 2004, at Doña Letizia's debut as a member of the Royal Family, the then princes chose a photo of the two of them together; The following year they posed with their first-born as a newborn and in 2006 it was little Leonor, who months later would become an older sister, the sole protagonist.

Congratulations from Kings Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía





Along with the congratulations of the Kings, Zarzuela has also distributed that of Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía. This time it is an image of Murillo's 'Adoration of the Shepherds', which is in the National Prado Museum in Madrid. The emeritus, who sign the message “Happy Easter and New Year 2024”, have regularly resorted to Christmas performances to congratulate the holidays. They started in 2008, after the previous year they posed with all their grandchildren (this congratulation did not have the controversy of 2005, when Zarzuela had to confirm having used photoshop to place all the little ones in the family). With two exceptions since then, in 2018 and 2019, they decided to pose together and smiling.