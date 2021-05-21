The Academy of Medicine of the Region of Murcia held this Thursday, May 20, the academic opening ceremony of the course, during which the annual awards for the best research papers in different areas. Three of the recognitions were for projects led by researchers from the University of Murcia. In addition, the student with the best record of the Faculty of Medicine was also recognized.

In the category of research on ‘Health and Society of the Region of Murcia’ the prizes awarded were for teachers Antonio Guirao and Esteban Orenes. Specifically, Antonio Guirao, professor in the Physics department, received this recognition for an investigation entitled The Covid-19 outbreak in Spain. A simple dynamics model, some lessons, and a theoretical framewok for control response. For his part, Esteban Orenes, professor of Chemistry, was awarded for his research Evidence of the transmission by aerosols of the SARS-CoV-2 virus indoors.

The ‘College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia’ award It has been for the UMU professor José María Moraleda for his work Defibrotide inhibits donor leukocyte-endothelial interactions and protects against. Acute Graft-Versus-Host disease. Moraleda could not go personally to collect his recognition. Finally, the award for the best academic record of the Degree in Medicine at the University of Murcia was awarded to Nicolás Rodríguez.

Opening of the academic year 2021



The awards ceremony was part of the opening of the academic year of the institution chaired by the University of Murcia professor María Trinidad Herrero. During the event, the imposition of the medal of the Royal Academy of Medicine to the retired professor of the UMU Guzmán Ortuño Pacheco.