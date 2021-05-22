The graduate Javier Bernal received the award for the best academic record in Medicine from the Catholic University of Murcia during the Solemn Opening Session of the 2021 Course of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of the Region of Murcia.

In the field of research, Carmen Lucas and Rebeca González, PhDs from UCAM, were also awarded for their work, developed by the company AYC184, on the encapsulation in cyclodextrins of compounds used for male androgenic alopecia, with the in order to minimize the adverse side effects associated with it, while facilitating its topical application and adherence to treatment by patients.

The Royal Academy also awarded Begoña Alburquerque, UCAM predoctoral fellow, for research on a new use of the antidepressant drug imipramine as an antitumor agent in colorectal cancers.

The event was attended by, on behalf of the Catholic University of Murcia, Jerónimo Lajara, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, and Estrella Núñez, vice-rector for Research. Tomás Vicente Vera, Professor of Cardiology at UCAM and member of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Region, gave the doctrinal speech.