AWhen a group exhibition by the vaguely titled “Anonymous Society of Painters, Sculptors and Graphic Artists” was announced in the studio of the photographer Nadar in Paris in the spring of 1874, interest in the art world was limited. Little was expected of the hitherto little-known artists whose works had not made it into the selection for the official salon. And yet this very moment 150 years ago, when Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Berthe Morisot and many others exhibited their works together for the first time, was later celebrated as the birth of Impressionism.

Before the big anniversary show “Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism” starts at the Musée d'Orsay at the end of March, the Royal Academy of Arts in London is now taking an unusual and fascinating look at Impressionism. Instead of famous paintings, the exhibition “Impressionists on Paper” brings together over seventy paper drawings and paintings by a variety of artists, including Morisot, Degas, Monet, Renoir and Pissarro, as well as post-impressionists such as Gauguin, Cézanne and van Gogh. Most of these works have rarely been seen in public, so even Impressionism connoisseurs can discover a lot. The appeal of the exhibition is that you can essentially watch Impressionism develop again.



Kafkaesque Toulouse-Lautrec, little known: “In the Circus” from 1899 shows the horse and the clown kneeling on the dancer from behind.

The show follows the thesis that one of the impressionists' great innovations was to dissolve the traditional hierarchy between painting and sketch. While the latter was primarily used for centuries to prepare for later paintings, the Impressionists were the first to understand paper drawings as independent works of art. As a medium, paper was essentially made for the Impressionists. Because it was precisely sketchy atmospheric images with which people wanted to stand out from the classical painting that dominated the art academies at the time. The spontaneity and unfinished quality that the Impressionists elevated to an aesthetic principle emerges even more directly in the paper drawings than in the paintings. For example, in the pastel-colored “Sunset over the Sea” by Eugène Boudin, which can be seen right at the beginning. Blue, black and orange blur together to create an energetic and captivating rush of color.

The works on display are spread over three rooms in the Royal Academy. The fact that the curators have made a strict selection and limited the number of exhibits increases the impact of the individual works. The diversity is nevertheless great: landscapes and still lifes can be seen as well as portraits and those snapshots of urban life that became symbols of modernity, not least thanks to the Impressionists.



The boy is of course the preliminary study for the central figure in Georges Seurat's large format “Bathers at Asnières” from 1884 in the National Gallery London, but designed in charcoal on paper a year earlier he appears completely different.

There are many surprising things among the exhibits, for example the black and white drawing of a Renaissance bust of Vincent van Gogh made in 1886, whose classical perfection follows a completely different aesthetic ideal than the hallucinatory self-portraits that van Gogh painted just a few months later. The early works of Renoir and Cézanne, which can be seen at the Royal Academy, also move in the area of ​​tension between traditional styles and experimentation.







Who knows Van Gogh's drawn Renaissance bust?

The paper drawings by Edgar Degas are particularly striking. In contrast to the often delicate paintings of ballet dancers for which Degas is known, his drawings of them are much more abstract. One of them shows a yawning dancer from the Paris Opera. It is a brief moment of pause that Degas captures with just a few strokes. What makes the drawing immediately catch the eye, however, is the bright green background. The colored papers that Degas often worked with at the time were a product of the explosion of color made possible by industrialization, which the art historian James Fox recently described in his book “The World in the Light of Color: A Cultural History.” The way in which Degas creates an irritating effect with dazzling colors in his sketches anticipates later artistic avant-gardes such as Fauvism.

The last part of the show is dedicated to some of the artists of the 1990s who took up and further developed the ideas of Impressionism in their drawings. This includes Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, who found inspiration for his works in the variety theaters, brothels and cafés of Montmartre. A masterful drawing by him from 1899 shows a grotesque-looking circus rehearsal in which inscrutability and entertainment flow together. Equally sensational are the somnambulistic works of Odilon Redon, who, like Monet, had a fascination with Gothic cathedrals. In one of his drawings, a church window glowing blue and gold stands out from a gloomy scene. However, the closer you get, the more intense the contours of the surrounding darkness become, until the weathering of the opulent columns and window frames, drawn in dark gray-black charcoal, seems almost tangible.



Dream-walking bouquet: Odilon Redon's “Ophelia among the Flowers,” created around 1905-08, appears even more weightless in pastel than in oil

Although not all of the exhibits are equally impressive, the exhibition as a whole does a great job of providing a completely new look at Impressionism. It is one of the paradoxes of art history that the later success of Impressionism sometimes obscured the radical nature of its original impulses for renewal. In the Royal Academy, the avant-garde of art becomes visible once again, which, as the writer and critic Edmond Duranty wrote in 1876, captures the “essence of life” with fleeting drawings.







Impressionists on Paper: Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec. Royal Academy of Arts, London; until March 10th. The catalog costs £25.