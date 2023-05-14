The Rovelli-Levi-Crosetto mess. Meloni intervenes to avoid new embarrassing situations

The surreal affair – better known as “Rovelli-Levi-Crosetto mess” – is a typical case of Italian approximation. Yesterday a statement was received from the government’s special commissioner for Italy’s participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair Ricardo Franco Levi who withdrew the invitation to the physicist Charles Rovelli to participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair.

This is the Wagnerian incipit of the letter: “Dear Professor, it is with great pain that I am about to write you this letter. With great pain but without pretense”. It looks like a papal encyclical and instead it is just the umpteenth case of unsolicited excess of zeal typical of Italian bureaucrats. But let’s rewind the tape.

Levi had invited a while ago Rovelli to give one of the very avoidable and very boring “lectio magistralis” on black, white and even apparently yellow holes that adorn our universe, stuff to envy the Schlein and her color schemer. All good until May 1st when that rascal of Rovelli from the concert stage he does not attack the government on the war and in particular Guido CrosettoMinister of Defense to whom he basically calls an arms salesman.

Crosetti instead of getting pissed he smiles good-naturedly and invites him to lunch. Invitation promptly refused by the snooty heir of Zichichi. Ricardo Levi which was nominated by Mario Draghi he cares about the cadrega and fears that Rovelli combine another one of yours putting the government in crisis which could ask you for it. And then said done. To avoid trouble, it seems to be his initiative, he writes the letter which the professor immediately makes known, starting to complain.

