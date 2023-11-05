“I felt the wind of the bullet passing over me,” says Brazilian Julio César Pereira, a resident of the Tabajaras favela, in Rio de Janeiro. It was five in the morning on a Friday and he was sleeping in his bed with his wife and his one-year-old and eight-month-old daughter. In seconds, he had little María Júlia in his arms, shedding blood. The bullet went through the bedroom window and lodged in the girl’s thigh. Pereira went down the slope of the favela on a motorcycle at full speed, with his daughter wrapped in a towel. After a seven-hour surgical operation, they managed to save his life and his leg. Other children were not as lucky. So far this year, 12 children under the age of 14 have been shot dead in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is three times more than in 2022, according to the count of the NGO Rio de Paz. In most cases, they are victims of stray bullets during frequent police operations in the neighborhoods or from clashes between organized crime. The majority of deaths are not investigated in depth, except for the most notorious cases.

Maria Júlia da Silva Gomes with her mother and father, Julio César Pereira, at their home in Ladeira dos Tabajaras. Leonardo Carrato

In September, police killed three-year-old Heloísa dos Santos Silva. An agent shot at the car in which her family was traveling because, upon seeing her license plate, she interpreted that it was a stolen vehicle. Neither the girl’s father nor the former owner knew of the irregularity. The girl received several rifle shots to the head and she died nine days later. While she was undergoing emergency surgery, several police officers showed up at the hospital to intimidate the family in the face of interrogations during the investigation.

Data from the Fogo Cruzado Institute indicate that 279 minors were murdered, and 343 were injured by gunshots in the last seven years in the Rio metropolitan area. Almost half of that total were shot during police operations. The institute recently launched an interactive map called Future Exterminated, which allows you to tour the city reviewing the age, race and gender of the victims, in addition to the circumstances of their deaths.

On that map, one of the territories with the most colored dots is Maré, a group of favelas where more than 140,000 people live and which is very close to the Rio international airport. The vast majority are humble workers who live, on the one hand, with the daily yoke of drug traffickers who control the streets in a climate of permanent tension, and on the other, with the sudden and violent incursions of the police. There, in a tiny brick house, live Priscila Santos and her seven children.

Under heavy rain, Priscila Santos takes her daughters to school in Baixa Sapateiro, one of the communities of Complexo da Maré. Leonardo Carrato

While he dresses them to take them to school, he explains that they subsist on social assistance, and confesses that what he fears most is the arrival of the caveirãothe nickname (comes from skull in Portuguese, caveira) with which the neighbors know the armored vehicle of the Military Police, a kind of war tank. “When he enters, they shoot from all sides, it doesn’t matter if there is a daycare center, if there are mothers on the street… They just come in shooting in all directions, and we are the victims. When we go down the stairs at home we don’t know if we will come back alive,” he says.

Taking your children to schools (there are several) is quite an odyssey. The process starts around five in the morning, when she checks her cell phone to see what is being said in the WhatsApp groups. Around that time is when police operations usually begin. If they hear gunshots, the neighbors inform themselves in a group called Maré no vivir (there is another, called Maré vive, for more trivial matters). If the police enter the favela, the teachers will soon announce that classes are cancelled. If not, the children will go to school, even though shootings can actually start at any time.

The front door of one of Priscilla’s daughters’ schools, with the glass broken by a gunshot. Leonardo Carrato

The walk from Priscila’s house to her children’s schools is just 15 minutes, but you have to go through a street that is one of the hot spots in Maré. Neighbors have called it the Gaza Strip for years, because it divides the territory controlled by the Comando Vermelho (CV), the most powerful drug trafficking faction in Rio, and the Terceiro Comando Puro (TCP), a rival gang. For some time now, there has been a kind of non-aggression pact between the two criminal gangs and things are calmer. The bullets now arrive mainly with police operations and the reaction of drug traffickers, the neighbors say. The dozen schools in this area do not have glass windows, but rather metal mesh that gives the buildings the appearance of a concrete bunker. Even so, they do not protect against bullets. Dozens of holes caused by firearms can be seen on the walls.

Inside one of those nurseries, the Professor Moacyr de Goés nursery school, there is teacher Juliana Ximenes, who today tries to calm the mothers who are anxious to leave the children. Everything has been delayed because it rained a lot early in the morning, there are several schools flooded and some teachers have not yet arrived because the city is in chaos. The mothers resign. It could be worse, at least “there is no operation.” In mid-October, a special Military Police operation lasted six days. Six days without school, with businesses closed tight and with parents risking their lives to leave the neighborhood to go to work.

Schools in the area have long had minimum security protocols for day-to-day life. For example, when a shooting occurs in class, the most urgent thing is to keep the children away from the facades. “Normally we take them where there are more walls, to the bathrooms or to a central hallway,” says Professor Ximenes, who remembers that not long ago a bullet entered the center’s kitchen. Luckily, there were no injuries. While they try to calm the children, they also communicate via WhatsApp with the mothers to calm them down, until the shooting stops.

Priscila clings to a bullet-riddled wall while helping one of her daughters jump over a puddle. Leonardo Carrato

So far this year, shootings have forced Rio schools to close 4,016 times. A total of 497 centers were closed at least once, a third of the total, leaving 202,000 students without classes. One school was closed for 21 days in a row, according to the Municipal Secretary of Education, which manages the vast majority of centers. Its top official, Secretary Renan Ferreirinha, does not hide his discomfort: “It is surreal that it has become part of our routine to understand every day in the morning whether we will be able to open our schools or not because there is a shooting, an operation, a war of factions. That can’t be normal. Something goes very wrong in public safety when we stop focusing on learning to be able to understand if we are going to be able to open school units.” Responsibilities regarding security rest with the Government of the State of Rio, upon whom the controversial police operations in the favelas and peripheral neighborhoods depend.

The problem of trauma and its consequences in children seems monumental, but no one knows how to fully measure it because there is a lack of resources. “We do not have professionals who can provide support, there are no psychologists or social workers. Here we have a psychologist to cover 50 schools, and obviously you only see him from time to time, when there is an extreme case,” laments teacher Ximenes. The Rio State Government does not offer this type of psychological assistance either, although it reports by email that it has just signed an agreement with the Red Cross to train teachers who work in “conflagrated areas.” The program will last until the end of 2024 and will benefit 184 schools mapped by the Military Police.

While the few responses from the authorities are aimed above all at trying to reduce the number of casualties, volunteers and NGOs are dedicated to taking a closer look and focusing on the impact of all this violence on the daily lives of minors. This is the case of people like Adelaide Rezende, linked to the organization Redes da Maré. She works with children as young as 4 and 5 years old on concepts such as safety, the right to play or citizenship. To create a “safe bond” in which the children can vent, she sometimes dresses up as a “politician,” with a suit and a fake mustache, to listen to their demands. In December, the children of Maré will star in the second children’s conference on public safety, organized by the aforementioned organization.

Two of Priscila’s daughters arrive at their school in Baixa Sapateiro. Leonardo Carrato

