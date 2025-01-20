The outstanding leader after winning 0-4 at the Bernabéu and 3-1 in the derby against Espanyol, Barcelona is seven points behind Real Madrid, the new boss in the League. A disadvantage of more than two games means a world even though there are 18 rounds left. The Blaugrana collapse is a championship one and the curious thing is that rather than a specific slump in play, it should be attributed to an irregularity typical of a project that is just beginning its journey.

Guardiola (08-09), Tito Vilanova (12-13), Luis Enrique (14-15) and Valverde (17-18) won the League in their first season on the Barça bench but that was exceptional and cannot be the custom, but serves to, over time, give it more value.

After four days without winning

Flick’s team is already seven points behind Real Madrid and sees how Athletic equals them

The weekly routine is coping with the joviality of Flick’s team, fun and fickle by definition, who find it difficult to deal with the pressure of having to win every week. That tension is exhausting for a team still looking for powerful leadership. While he accumulates setbacks, he sees how an abyss opens up that will be difficult to bridge with the head of the League and, at the same time, Valverde’s Athletic, whom he dispatched with solvency in the semifinal of the Super Cup, equals him on points (39 ) in the classification.

Unlike what was happening with Koeman and Xavi, Barça appears big with the strong and weak with the small. It is not a problem of quality or of not measuring up because on important days is when he has shown his best version, but rather of not paying attention to the details, whether at home (Las Palmas and Leganés surprised him in Montjuïc) or away (when they let Celta, Betis and Getafe tie despite going ahead).

The trident runs aground

Lewandowski has not scored since Villamarín, Raphinha has been dry for four days and Lamine Yamal has not celebrated in the League since the Bernabéu

The League has crossed the Barcelona team when it was launched. The defeat in San Sebastián – where Lewandowski’s 0-1 score was annulled – opened cracks in the team’s confidence that have only widened since the win over Mallorca (1-5) was a mirage. They have four games without a victory and have only added two points out of the last 12 possible.

Barça lost against Atlético playing much better than Simeone’s team, probably because their scoring exuberance has also vanished. He has only achieved two goals in 270 minutes and from less common scorers (Pedri and Koundé).

The Blaugrana are aware that they are on the ropes in the fight for the title and that has them somewhat blocked. The offensive trident also notices it, which is completing a spectacular season but they are struggling with the finish. Raphinha has been dry in four league games since Mallorca, Lewandowski, the top scorer, hasn’t seen the net since Villamarín and Lamine Yamal hasn’t celebrated in the championship since the Bernabéu… in October.

With the Super Cup already in his pocket

The Champions League is special and motivating and everything is going ahead, while in the Cup the final is three games away

Laying the foundations of an exciting project, with many young players and – we must not forget – without the starting goalkeeper and captain, there is a certain logic that he is doing better in short and intense tournaments – he has already won the Super Cup and is taking a firm step in the Champions League – than a long League that requires a lot of regularity and a mentality and calmness that it does not yet have.

In Europe, except for the defeat in Monaco, everything has gone wrong. It is a different competition, special and motivating. While in the Copa del Rey the footballers know that they are starting from scratch and the dynamics do not matter, that everything depends on them and that the title is closer (maximum of four games). All this makes them more connected. The match against Benfica in Da Luz could be a new example of those paradisiacal oases, diversions, that Barça finds to escape the league monotony that tires and suffocates it so much. In the Cup and the Champions League you breathe a different air, freer, without ties or backpacks.