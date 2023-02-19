“Our first hours are the time when heroes are made,” wrote author Robin Sharma in The 5am Clubthe self-help book that became the go-to companion for thousands of CEOs and executives around the world upon its release in 2018. Its readers were searching for the holy grail of success through productivity in this publication that promoted waking up to that time to take advantage of the morning and achieve “extraordinary” results, he assured.

One such reader who followed Sharma’s prescriptions is César Romera, 53, director of marketing and communication of the technological multinational Kyndryl. This man from Madrid wakes up every morning at half past five. His first steps are always towards the kitchen, where he drinks a coffee and usually has “quality time” with his wife —who wakes up at the same time as him to go for a run in the Retiro park—, and then meditate and pray alone for another hour. What at first began as a survival routine to better cope with raising his children (he is the father of six, aged 21, 19, 17, 16, 13 and 11), became a change in habits and behavior. life forever. “I don’t know if I could carry the responsibility that I carry at a professional level, with my family, and I would almost say that with my marriage, if I didn’t have that strength that I get from the first three hours of the morning,” he confesses.

More information

At seven in the morning, six days a week, César leaves the house. Three of them go to the gym to do cardio or functional training, and the other three to swim in the pool for an hour. At eight he is back to get ready and arrive at the office between nine and half past nine. “Many of the good ideas that I have had and that I have later applied in campaigns or in negotiations have occurred to me while doing sports at that time. For me, that time is a gift that I give myself every day”, explains the executive. “You experience the real change when you see it as a gift and not as an effort,” says Romera, who considers this time of day, full of silence, a “magical and unique” time.

Perhaps, looking for that same magic and uniqueness, social networks have been flooded with videos showing the daily routine between five and nine in the morning, prior to the famous 9 to 5 What Dolly Parton would sing. Accompanied with the hashtag #my5to9 —which is already close to 10 million views on TikTok—, thousands of young people, mostly girls, show how they read, study, exercise, have matcha green tea or multivitamin juices for breakfast and do household chores. All in a display of romanticizing and reviving the benefits that Sharma argued that he has to get up early to do sports and other activities hours before the working day. “I’m going to have to take a nap around seven,” joked the user PilarPalibunda to 8020podwhich summarized his four hours of routine in a 32-second video.

But with this new trend in networks, which defends the importance of a perfect routine, as the publications under the label #thatgirl, Critical voices have emerged that dismiss this attitude as the new tyranny of a hyperproductive society in which rest and rest have become synonymous with mortal sin. “I watched a user cook, prepare breakfast and lunch the next day, do laundry, fluff pillows, shower, exfoliate, and moisturize. Afterwards I needed to lie down to recover”, wrote the writer Emma Beddington In a recent article in the British newspaper Guardian. “The next time I feel guilty, I will tell myself that I am rejecting the expansion of the capitalist economy outside of my paid work hours,” she added.

She is not the only one who has raised her voice against this new fashion. the user @caitlynwho defines herself as a pop culture analyst under a feminist and Marxist magnifying glass, recently uploaded two videos to her profile in which she explained that the movement #my5to9 In short, it was about maximizing “the potential as a worker and consumer under capitalism” of the citizen.

“Like everything in life, when something becomes the rule, it automatically becomes something enslaving, and I have decided that this method is at my disposal, not I at the method’s disposal,” explains Romera, who understands the criticism about the intrusion of capitalism even in routines within leisure time. To him, she says, the method brings enough benefits on a physical, spiritual, mental and emotional level to make it worth the effort to follow it. For Romera, going to bed at 10 at night does not mean a great sacrifice, except when she returns from a dinner with friends scheduled at half past seven and the last episode of the series she is watching at that moment is available. and he has to choose between seeing the end or sleeping. “To those who doubt whether to start or not, I always say: ‘What would you do if you had a racing car? Or the best horse? You would take care of it, wouldn’t you? Well, you don’t need to have either of those two things, because you already have your body, so why don’t you put it to maximum performance?