The options for Hiking lovers They are wide in the province of Tarragona. In these lands of the northeast of Spain we can travel forests, caves, waterfalls, pools … and endless more natural landscapes. But if we look for a very different itinerary, we have to talk about AVEncs of the Febró.

This route leads us through A deep crack and makes us walk between high walls. Despite what it may seem, access is simple, so it is an excursion Perfect to enjoy as a family of the Tarraconense nature.

THE ROUTE DELS AVECS OF THE FEBRÓ

The Avencs de la Febró route is from low difficultywhich allows it to do it with young children. The starting point is a parking area in the T-704, from where We will start walking along a dirt path marked between pines, oaks and holm oaks. At 10 minutes, we will see another post with signs and we must continue in the direction of the feverian looking for yellow and white marks.

We will now run into a bifurcation that we must take to the right. We will continue along the main path until a signal indicates to get out of the way and continue along a narrower path, Always very attentive to brands. We will finally reach a point where we will have to Low with Large Rocks that lead us to the entrance to the cracks.

Avencs of the Febró. Jordi Gili

It is time to enter the ‘Avencs’, I end up in Catalan to refer to vertical cavities on Earth. Thus, we will start walking through a narrow step between high rock walls Throughout 300 meters. The feeling is magical, and we will feel immersed one hundred percent in the nature of the place.

Before finishing the tour, we will run into Cova Grana large cave that we can access, always with care and with flashlights or front. We will finish the itinerary returning on our steps until you return to parking.

