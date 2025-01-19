Taking a hiking route through nature is a rewarding experience and perfect for disconnect from the overwhelm and stress of the city and everyday life. After a week of hard work, there is nothing better than go out to the mountains and take a walk enjoying the colors and sounds of nature.

If there is a destination to get lost among large forests, quiet valleys, imposing mountains and beautiful reservoirsis the Basque Country. There we find one of the easiest and most beautiful hiking routes, perfect to do with the family in less than two hours.

The natural landscape of the Urkulu reservoir

Landscape of the Urkulu reservoir. poliki / iStock

We traveled to the north of Spain, specifically to Gipuzkoa. There we find the spectacular Urkulu Natural Parka hidden enclave between mountains and meadows, with numerous hamlets and a spectacular reservoir as the protagonist. It is about the Urkulu, a large body of water that supplies the Debagoiena region.

There it is possible to take a fantastic hiking route where you can walk along the shore of the reservoir. This way It can be done on foot, by bicycle or on horseback, with children and with pets. It is a circular route 6.6 kilometerswhich is completed in less than two hours and classified as easy difficulty. Prepare your backpack and discover this beautiful Basque trail.

The route of the Urkulu reservoir

Urkuru reservoir road. Urkuluku Naturgunea

This spectacular route begins in the Aretxabaleta townthere we will leave the urban center behind in the direction of the GI-3131 regional road that will take us to the reservoir parking lot. On the way we will find the Otalara palace an old manor house that we will leave behind to continue to the shore of the reservoir.

We begin touring the reservoir in counterclockwisewith the water on the left side. As we advance along the body of water we will reach the dam, but not before passing through a birdwatcher which flows directly into the reservoir and from which we will obtain the first panoramic view.

Views of the Urkulu reservoir. AlbertoLoyo/iStockphoto

As we continue the path we will cross the dam until we find a crossroad. There we will follow the shore of the reservoir to turn left. Increasingly closer to the water, but without actually touching it, we will find more bird watching points with different possible paths to follow if you want to take longer routes.

The path will take us to the road that will lead us to starting point of the route. Throughout this excursion we will be able to stop to read the information panels that will give us information about the flora and fauna of the area and we will also be able to stop to rest on some of its benches or tables while the little ones have fun on the swings.

