The route that runs along an old railway line through tunnels, villages and viaducts that is perfect for a walk

Whether with the aim of discovering new paths, experiencing new and unique adventures, or to enjoy an afternoon with the family, the routes around Spanish nature are presented as a great alternative to delight in everything that some enclaves have to offer. Thus, throughout the country, several Greenways stand out as an ideal option to enter lush forests or to closely appreciate the flow of rivers and tributaries during a day outdoors.

Used in the past as railway routes, the Greenways were adapted with the disuse of this means of transport until they were configured as non-motorized routes perfect to be traveled on foot or by bicycle. In 1993, Spain had more than 7,600 kilometers of railway lines without service, of which more than 120 paths surrounded by nature have been accommodated today.

Between the provinces of Teruel and Tarragona, a Greenway stands out for its unique history, as well as for crossing several tunnels, towns and viaducts while following the bed of the Ebro River. In this way, the Vía Verde de la Val Natural Trail de Zafán stands as an ideal alternative for all nature lovers, as well as a perfect option to enjoy new routes with family or friends.

The history of the Val de Zafán Greenway Natural Trail

To know the history of the Val de Zafán Greenway, it is necessary to go back to its beginnings as a railway route, when it connected the municipality of La Puebla de Híjar with Tortosa, at the end of the 19th century. Since then, both the changes of opinion related to the objectives of the railway company – called the Zaragoza to the Mediterranean Railway company – and the conflicts that besieged the Spanish territory during the 20th century led to a cancellation of the project and a subsequent abandonment. of the facilities.

Thus, in 1971, after the collapse of a tunnel, the operation of the line was definitively discontinued, just 25 years after its start-up. Years later, the land was used to constitute the Vía Verde del Val de Zafán, a marked path divided into stages – marked by its first mission as a railway route – and beginning at the La Puebla de Híjar Station.

The stages of the Val de Zafán Greenway Natural Trail

Along the Greenway, it is possible to divide the path into several stages depending on the old railway stops as it passes through each municipality. In this way, throughout each phase of the tour it will be possible to enjoy several ancient constructions such as tunnels or bridges, carried out in the railway construction project during the 19th and 20th centuries.





Thus, the itinerary through the Val de Zafán Greenway runs along several of the old stations enabled during the use of the railway, some of the most recognized are:

La Puebla de Híjar Station

Puigmoreno Station

Valdealgorfa Station

Valdeltormo Station

Torre del Compte Station

El Pinell de Brai Station

Xerta Station

Aldover Station

Roquetes Station

Tortosa Station

The town of Tortosa

At the end of the itinerary, the town of Tortosa offers a great opportunity to rest after a long journey. The town, currently considered the capital of the Baix Ebre region, has great cultural and historical wealth.

Thus, throughout the town it is possible to enjoy several monuments, mainly marked by the passage of a large number of civilizations that inhabited the enclave; as Romans, Muslims, Jews or Christians. The Zuda castle or the Santa María cathedral are examples of this.





The Els Ports Natural Park

The Greenway also crosses the Els Ports Natural Park, a space that stands out for its rich biodiversity, being the home of species such as the mountain goat or the griffon vulture. Furthermore, the area boasts exemplary isolation, which allows it to maintain an almost intact state of conservation, favoring all the species that inhabit it.

This is also a great alternative for hiking lovers, with routes such as the Estrets d’Arnes or the climb to Mont Caro, making it an alternative to take into account during the route of the Vía Verde de la Val de Zafan.