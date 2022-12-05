Real Madrid has as a priority for the next market to renew its midfield, it seems that at the moment, the continuity of both Modric and Kroos is not valued, it is thought that some of the two could leave the club at the end of the season and that is why Florentino Pérez and his entourage have their sights on the player in charge of being the generational replacement of some of the two legends of the team from the capital of Spain.
It is no secret to anyone that Jude Bellingham, the man who is stealing the show for England in the World Cup, is everyone’s favorite at Real Madrid to reach the club’s midfield, however, it is a fact that within the team Blanco are aware that financially they will not be able to compete with the offers from Manchester City and Liverpool, which is why they already have a secondary option on the table and it is the Argentine Enzo Fernández.
According to information from Sport, the meringues are very clear that they are not going to pay more than 80 million euros for the Benfica man, so they draw up an offer in which he will put 70 million euros net on the table for the Portuguese team and they will also seek to compensate the other 10 by offering the letter from Reinier, the young Brazilian who no longer counts within Real Madrid but who is of interest to the Lisbon team. Enzo is 21 years old and has been one of the great revelations of Qatar 2022.
