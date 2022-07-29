About the very first Moscow buses told Oksana Bondarenko, Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Transport. She revealed the dates of the start of the movement, named the route and described the models of public transport.

“In these July days of 1907, regular bus service was launched, that is, exactly 115 years ago. The first motor omnibuses appeared in the suburbs: from the outpost of Maryina Roshcha to Ostankino,” Bondarenko wrote.

As they say in the message, the first bus was a truck with benches in the back and a hanging canopy, and Count Sheremetyev became the initiator of their appearance on the streets. He bought a Daimler-Marienfelde bus at his own expense. It is noted that this company later became part of the world-famous Mercedes brand today.

Regular bus traffic developed, and at the end of 1908 Muscovites were able to use the services of this public transport on the central streets of the city.

