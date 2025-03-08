Yesterday in the session prior to today’s party against Osasuna veteran Wojciech Szczesny donked with the young Diego Kochen, the goalkeeper of the subsidiary that this course has reached the age of majority. The image was similar to that of an adult. Or even that of a father who seeks to advise those who want to grow and succeed. José Ramón de la Fuente also accompanied, discreet coach of goalkeepers whom Flick takes into account to decide who should be the guardian of the Blaugrana goal.

The conversation between Szczesny and Kochen was the most relaxed. They even joked. Giving packaging that message that has been circulating for days and describing a Szczesny as someone fun and capable of advising and isolation of the noise generated by its position.

Instead, Iñaki Peña came out the last. Since January your situation has changed radically. “Szczesny is fantastic. His work does very well and that is why number 1 is now, ”Flick said yesterday in the press room. Proud of your decision. Happy not to have lacked his instinct. However, it is Iñaki Peña who is living the most difficult moment of her professional career. On March 2 Peña turned 26. That day he stayed again on the bench coinciding with the match that Barcelona drew in the Copa del Rey in the first leg of the semifinals against Atlético de Madrid (4-4). Eclipsed by the prominence that Flick has given to Szczesny, Peña has been losing the hope of recovering ownership. Despite being a little expressive goalkeeper, he does not hide his frustration at a vital moment marked by the great contrast he lives on a personal level, since he will be a father for the first time.

His future with Barcelona, ​​with which he has a contract until 2026, is in the air. Iñaki is leaving the Margarita, weighing what her next step should be. From Türkiye they arrive from Galatarsaray siren. Sources from the goalkeeper say that in Türkiye the goalkeeper was very happy there. It was in January 2022 when the goalkeeper asked to temporarily change Barcelona for Türkiye. He had two and a half seasons being the third goalkeeper of the first team. I trained with Ter Stegen, Cillessen or Net but did not play. In March of that same year, Peña debuted at Camp Nou. But with the Galatasaray shirt. He didn’t fit a goal and Barça decided to recover. His environment also does not rule out that Peña wants to assess his possibilities in the league in teams such as Betis. Of course, if you bet on the national market, you must accept perceiving a minor record than the one you receive in Barcelona.





The recovery of Ter Stegen

In these complicated moments, Szczesny also tries to help Peña. In the heating exercises, the source is responsible for testing the three with frontal launches. Located on the right wing, Szczesny also tests his teammates with side releases. Everything to test the smell of the three goalkeepers. “I am not the only one who bets on Szczesny. I have a great team that values ​​what we see in training. We talk about the players and what they can get, ”said Flick.

In parallel there is the case of Ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper, infected by the great moment that the group is living, is working to return before the end of this season. Your rehabilitation is going very well, but it will not have it easy. Flick, more conservative than daring, will not play it. He demonstrated it with Szczesny, who arrived in early October after the German injury and needed three months to gain the coach’s confidence. Today against Osasuna Flick will bet again on the Polish in an eleven that, contrary to what happened in Pamplona in October, moves away from the mass rotation.