Racing presented its first reinforcement to face the new season (which includes the Professional League Cup and Libertadores, in addition to the pending final with River) and little by little to take the bitter drink that Lisandro’s departure generated from the mouth of the fans Lopez.

His name is Ezequiel Schelotto and he arrives with a great journey in Europe, including a stint at Inter with Diego Milito. After signing the contract, Schelotto (who joined with the approval of manager Rubén Capria, although Juan Antonio Pizzi did not specifically ask for it) climbed the steps of the endless tunnel of the Cylinder with the Racing shirt and the 18 in the back. “I asked for 22 but finally I will use 18”, said the player who was encouraged to ask for Milito’s.

While the Avellaneda fans welcomed him (through the networks), the Greyhound said: “I am really looking forward to starting this great challenge, I had it pending since I was a child. I went to Europe at 17 and now I decided to emotional change to be close to my loved ones. “

Ezequiel Schelotto in his stage in Serie A, playing for Atalanta. Photo: ANSA.

The midfielder said that after so many years abroad the economy was not a problem: “I am looking forward to this challenge. Playing in Argentine soccer is something I want since I was a kid. Racing made the final point and I am very grateful. ”

Racing has been pursuing a great goal for some time and is not given. The fans know it, and the players also: an international degree. For this reason, Schelotto had warned a few days ago that what motivated him to play in “El Primer Grande” was mainly “the ambition to play the Copa Libertadores.” An experience that you have not had until now.

The Greyhound route

His debut took place in Calcio in Italy after leaving Argentina with just 17 years. Until that moment he had worn the Drill shirt but did not make his debut in First Division. The one who seduced him at that time was Cesena. In the Italian peninsula he remained from 2008 to 2015, playing in clubs such as the Catania, Atalanta and even the Inter de Milan. The Greyhound painted well, so much so that he was called up to the Italian Under-21 team and then made his debut in the Major selection in a friendly, against England in 2012. Schelotto played 287 games in Europe.

Ezequiel Schelotto played just 9 games for Brighton last season. Photo: AFP.

By 2015, this player who can move around the right wing, standing out for his great back and forth and his resistance, went on to play in the Portuguese league. There he was at Sporting Lisbon for two seasons.

By that time he was already driven by the desire to show himself in Argentine football, but there was still one stage missing: the Premier League.

Ezequiel Schelotto came to the UK in 2017 to play for Brighton, a seaside club nicknamed the “Seagulls”. He stayed with this club in the south of England until the end of 2020, since after a brief loan at Chievo Verona he returned but did not get the desired ownership. Thus he was free and with the pass in his possession. Schelotto comes to Racing for free.

But, the Greyhound was about to wear light blue and white in 2018. Although we are not talking about the Academy shirt but that of the Argentina National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. At that time his usual position was that of right back and the team commanded by Jorge Sampaoli did not have too many variants in that place. His name rang out loud and the player himself has no problem accepting it.

“I contacted Sampaoli, it’s true, I don’t mince words. I was close, It is true. It was a rumor and then it happened to be true. He told me it was in the folder, he had seen me because a right side was missing and then he chose another. But hey, I ended up watching the World Cup from home, with a lot of anger, obviously, as it would happen to anyone, “Schelotto said about that bitter drink.

The 31-year-old player was presented this Thursday morning in Racing – he signed for three seasons – and is already under the command of Pizzi. He can serve as a midfielder and a winger on the right, good news after the games of Augusto Solari and Walter Montoya. Racing smiles and Schelotto too.

“It is one of the largest teams in Argentine and South American football. It is a dream come true, with this shirt, these colors. I love it “, he said in his presentation. The Greyhound fulfilled his old wish: to play in local football. Will Racing’s dream now come true and thus raise the Libertadores?

