The Route of the Fortresses of Cartagena returns. The eleventh edition of one of the most prestigious ultratrail tests in the country returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will be held next Saturday, April 2, with 4,000 participants distributed in an eight-box outing of 500 people. It will be mandatory to go in and out with a mask and during the 50-kilometer route, the athletes will decide whether or not to wear the mask. Regarding the itinerary, the passage through the Arsenal and the Navantia shipyard is maintained and the descent to Santa Lucía in the access from Calvario to San Julián is abolished.

The organization will respect the draw that was made before the suspension of the 2020 test. Thus, the participants who obtained a number in 2020 have been able to keep it since then, which automatically grants them a place in the 2022 edition in any of the tests in that were registered: general, youth, promotional and children.

For those who cannot or do not wish to participate in the 2022 edition, the possibility of refunding the amount of the number (32 euros in the absolute category) will be offered, discounting a small amount for management that the organization will reserve. These returned numbers will be offered to the general public with the draw procedure that has been common in the Route of the Fortresses. The assignment will be by correlative shift starting tomorrow. And there will be a period of ten days to formalize the registration and pay the number. About 300 were returned after the race was canceled in 2020.

The relatives and friends of the participants will not be able to access the finish area and all the events that used to be organized at the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School are suspended. There will be no coexistence or food. It is not yet clear if it will be necessary to present the Covid passport to compete and some aspects related to the test could change depending on how the health situation is in the days before the race.