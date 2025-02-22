Barça will seek to continue at the top of the table visiting a team in bad dynamics but in need of points: the Las Palmas Sports Union. On the horizon, the defeat at the house of the first round and the feeling that it will not be an easy encounter for the Barca team. Diego Martínez is a good strategist in this type of duels. Here my keys to this party:

1. day for Ferran?

The proximity of the Cup encounter against Atlético, together with the good performance of the Valencian footballer when he has had the opportunity, make Ferran Torres probabilities to enter as a spearhead. In the middle, Marc Casadó and/or Fermín can also enter to air Pedri or Jong. In fact, Fermín has proven to be the half point that best understands the game when Flick opts for the option to play with false nine.

Behind, Jules Koundé’s entrance is guessed as safe. Beyond these possible movements, we must not rule out any more variation that will give clues about which positions the Barca coach see more uncertain right now and what team imagines for the first of the three duels of Barça against Atlético de Madrid. Interesting its management of the different offensive resources it has.

Tactical key to Las Palmas-Barça. AD

2. Lamine and bucket as attendees

Despite the bad dynamics (he has not won in 2025), Las Palmas is a somewhat more ordered team since the arrival of Diego Martínez. Of course, it has many difficulties in defending external actions, both the entrances of the band rivals and in the centers. In fact, in Mallorca, the first two centers of the Balearic team end up in goal. Barça has to exploit this factor as much as I can tonight. The foot of the bucket on the left (or Gerard Martín) and, above all, that of Lamine Yamal with the centers to the changed leg can be the best way to open the victory.

3. Line management

Now, the Canarian team also has notable virtues with ball. In the first leg in Montjuïc, Las Palmas did a lot of damage breaking the off -game with diagonal and non -frontal passes combined with tickets from behind. It is something that Diego Martínez’s will try to replicate tonight. Therefore, the coordination and communication of the Barca rear will be vital. Just for that, the couple Cubarsí-Iñigo Martínez is the one with the most starting numbers.



Tactical key to Las Palmas-Barça. AD

4. Short game and clean auction zone

It will be a favorable game to play inside, both at the ball out if they play in 4-2-3-1 or 4-5-1 as well as in the final third. The defensive sensitivity of both the players of their half -tips and their midfielders is not high. It will also be to finish in a comfortable shot because the shooting areas can be cleaned well. In fact, Las Palmas is the third team that grants the most shots of the championship.

5. Moleiro, Sandro and Bajcetic

In the template of Las Palmas there is one of the greatest talents of the League today. This is Alberto Moleiro. The half -tip responds to that different soccer player typology with my own magic. And, as such, it is the one who generates the most of the island set. With 2.2 shots per game is the one that remains the most, but also – with an average of 1.2 and 2 respectively – is the one that most pass and most good you averages of yellow.

On the other hand, the former Barca Sandro Ramírez must be highlighted. A very complete and very dangerous striker, but his condition is an unknown. In any case, if you have minutes, it is someone to control. With seven goals he is the top scorer of the team. And finally, it is also possible to talk about Stefan Bajcetic. The promising midfielder arrived on loiverpool in this winter market. His talent made even sound for Barça at the beginning of the season. He arrives wanting to demonstrate.