For at least nine federal judges, Lázaro Báez laundered $ 55 million between 2010 and 2013. Since the investigation began, this hypothesis was confirmed in different instances, until the twelve-year sentence issued by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) in February of this year. This week the foundations of that sentence were known. When they referred to the crime preceding the laundering, the magistrates Nestor Costabel and Adriana Pallioti pointed out that the money came from corruption in public works, but also they spoke of “funds contaminated” by “the fraud maneuvers of the State” and they added that there was “state corruption.” All of this allowed businessman K to launder millions of dollars.

“It is absolutely proven that between 2010 and 2013, Lázaro Antonio Báez designed a machine at the service of laundering the spurious funds that he held, making use of different natural and legal persons that to a greater or lesser extent made their contributions to the realization of an unprecedented global money laundering maneuver in this country ”, indicated the members of TOF 4 when upholding the twelve-year sentence they gave to the former business partner of Cristina Kirchner .

The fundamentals, over 3,000 pages, dealt with an important section of the preceding crime, that is: Where did Lázaro Báez get the money to use for money laundering?. There were two undisputed aspects for two of the magistrates, since Gabriela López íñiguez -the third TOF judge 4- voted in dissent on that point.

On the one hand, the magistrates spoke of the tax evasion, in reference to a plant of apocryphal invoices that represented a movement of illicit money of 568,874,868.78 pesos.

But they also understood that the other source of funds that Báez laundered were fraud generated through public works.

“Those repeated fraud, perpetrated from within the National State, altered the budgetary destination of these funds, and therefore, once the payments in favor of Lázaro Antonio Báez were made, they were hopelessly contaminated and thus they entered the coffers of that one ”, indicated the judges Costabel and Pallioti.

For those “repeated fraud” to which the magistrates referred, Cristina Kirchner is on trial and facing an oral trial, as head of an illicit association that defrauded the State by favoring Báez with 51 contracts for 46,000 million pesos. The irregularities -according to the accusing opinion-, were reflected in presumed overpricing of 65%, half of the works unfinished but whose payments were made, directing of the bids simulating price certificates, lack of controls that allowed Austral Construcciones without technical capacity, to continue winning contracts, among other points.

Costabel and Pallioti indicated that “it cannot be lost sight of the fact that through this operation they are predominantly represented the money taken from the National State, that is, the material object on which they fell the frauds perpetrated by the former (Báez) and by the remaining members of that illicit association”, Which includes the vice president and part of those who were in front of the Federal Planning Ministry led by Julio De Vido.

Those public monies, say the judges “They entered already contaminated precisely by those frauds, to the coffers of Lázaro Antonio Báez”, who proceeded to “deploy the bleaching or washing maneuvers.”

Both Costabel and Pallioti explained this “contamination” of the funds, which in part refutes the main argument of Cristina Kirchner, who always argued in the “Vialidad” case that public money cannot be laundered.

In their vote, the magistrates explained: “There is no valid reason to try to preach that the public funds in question cannot be the object of laundering maneuvers.” They pointed out that “the financial activity of the National State, destined to the collection of taxes, fees, contributions, and other resources of the social security, is presumed legal.”

These public funds, “because they have been obtained as a result of the legal financial activity of the National State, are not presumed to be contaminated at their origin,” the judges continued. “But the fraudulent alteration of the destination of these funds is certainly the cause that contaminates them with illegality. ” That is the basic guideline that underlies the crime of fraudulent administration in the Roads case.

When advancing in the argument, they indicated that the government of Cristina was responsible for the fact that “the funds in question became illegal.” The financial activity of the National State is the legal cause that allows to give legitimacy to these budgeted funds, “but the frauds – it is true – have changed (changed) that original lawful cause into another undoubtedly illicit one “. Affirmation is key.

In that framework, maintaining that the public funds in question, because they were of legal origin cannot be laundered, “constitutes, at the very least, a fallacy”, since it owes the mere circumstance that “these funds have been paid by the formal circuit of public banking institutions, does not in any way prevent sustaining this blatant contamination, since that is the way in which the State must fatally face its expenditures” , concluded Costabel and Pallioti.

That is why they recalled that without the public works contracts that the Austral Group received, Lázaro Báez would not have had funds to launder. “The frauds aired there (in the cause Vialidad), projected in the present case as a source of the preceding illicit, are anchored in that illicit association that devised, planned and executed, whose other members acted to this end in tandem with Lázaro Antonio Báez: one more member and organizer of that criminal consortium ”.

They were more forceful when they indicated that “as has already been said on more than one occasion, the source or preponderant aspect of the illicit origin of these funds There is ample explanation in the acts of state and corporate corporate corruption aired in the Roads case”.

