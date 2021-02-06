The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) extended this week for one more month the preventive detention the eldest son of businessman Lázaro Báez, Martín, and rejected a defense request for release.

The decision is important because Wednesday February 10 TOF 4, made up of judges Néstor Costabel, Adriana Pallioti and Gabriela López Iñiguez, is expected to issue a sentence.

They will have to decide whether Martínez Báez and 26 other defendants are innocent or guilty of laundering 60 million dollars in this emblematic case of corruption K. In addition, they must decide if they should be convicted and confiscated money.

The prosecutor requested a sentence of 9 years in prison for Martín Báez in the case of Ruta del Dinero K. One of the evidence is a video in which Martín is seen, at the financial La Rosadita, counting 5 million dollars in cash and toasting with a whiskey.

In a resolution, the TOF 4 stated that “the maintenance of the accused in pre-trial detention –ratified in the articulated incidents- had and is supported by risks that this Court still considers subsisting, which were and continue to be weighted aspects in the measure that the procedural dangerous status has not been modified which is considered present in the case of Martín Antonio Báez “.

On the contrary, for the court “when we are in the final stage of the process, any anticipated release could backfire for the purposes of the substantiation of this tranche and with it the fulfillment of the international commitments duly assumed by Argentina “.

The trial of the arrested businessman Lázaro Báez, his four children, the “repentant” Leonardo Fariña and other defendants for alleged money laundering resumed on Monday.

The oral debate resumed on Thursday, after the judicial fair in January, with the last words of Martín Báez, the eldest son of the owner of Austral Construcciones, the financier Federico Elaskar, the former accountant of the businessman Daniel Pérez Gadín and others of the 27 accused . Martín Báez pleaded not guilty and said he was a victim of a persecution plan against him and his family.

The remaining three children of Báez, Leandro, Luciana and Melina chose not to use their right to say last words before the judges.

Lázaro Báez is currently with house arrest but his son Martín is still imprisoned for this cause in the Ezeiza prison.

In his case, the process was scheduled for the last hearing on December 30, but his defense explained that for “emotional reasons” he refused to be transferred from his cell to the video conference room to witness the hearing.

The trial prosecutor Abel Córdoba asked a 12-year prison sentence for the businessman whom he considered responsible for money laundering maneuvers that he estimated at 60 million dollars between 2003 and 2015.

In his last words delivered on December 30, the last hearing of 2020, Báez said he was the victim of a “systematic persecution of political power, the press and a large part of the Judiciary.”

The prosecution claimed 12 years in prison for Báez, detained since June 2016, 9 for Martin; 5 years for Leandro and 4 years and six months in prison for Melina and Luciana.

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested penalties for the accountant Daniel Pérez Gadín (8 years), the lawyer Jorge Chueco (8 years), the repentant Valijero Leandro Fariña (5 years), and the financier Federico Elaskar (4 years and six months). prison).

The defenses of the Báez for their part demanded acquittal while the complaints of the Anticorruption Office, AFIP and the Financial Information Unit also requested effective prison sentences.

