When talking about migration and dangerous routes, Most people consider the border between Mexico and the United States to be the most risky not only because of the not only to the natural barrier represented by the Rio Grande, but also to criminal groups. However, a report by the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Programme noted that the situation is different.

According to their analysis, At least 291 migrants have disappeared or died so far in 2024 trying to reach the United States, but not by land, but rather using the Caribbean sea routes.

Based on your report, The route with the most victims, that is to say the most dangerous, is the one that goes from Cuba to the United States, where 142 deaths have already been recorded.

The number of dead migrants is much higher compared to the second most dangerous route from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, with 91 victims. The next one goes to the Canary Islands, where 15 victims have been recorded, while the route from Haiti to the Dominican Republic has only recorded one death.

The situation, the report warns, makes it clear that it is necessary to increase international protection actions, since The current number of missing migrants already represents an increase of 18 percent compared to the data for 2023.

In fact, they emphasized that although in the past dictatorships and armed conflicts were the main generators of disappearances in America, irregular migration is already becoming a key factor to consider.

Photo:AFP

Maritime routes pose a danger to migrants from around the world seeking to reach the United States

In its report, IOM highlighted that The maritime routes considered the most dangerous are not only being used by migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean but have also detected shipwrecks or disappearances of boats carrying Africans trying to reach the United States.

As an example they cited the case of last August 6 when, On the coasts of the Dominican Republic, the remains of 14 people were found from Senegal and Mauritania in an improvised boat.

And the organization is warning that other similar cases have already occurred, so More and more transcontinental migrants are trying to reach the United States putting their lives at risk.