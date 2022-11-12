There are the customs, philias and phobias of the Valencians. There is paella. They address each other by calling them tete, teta and nano. But everything is included in a natural way, nothing is screeching or garish. There is no doubt that we are in Valencia, but the usual clichés associated with this land are not used, evidence is not abused. That is appreciated in ´La ruta´. It is also appreciated that the series wants to go beyond the collective imagination about that musical and festive movement, and all the black chronicles that surround it. He does not shy away from it, but tries to tell it in another way. That is what is intuited after seeing three episodes, of the eight that the season has (in Atresplayer).

‘La ruta’ has the vocation to remain, to remain as an indispensable testimony in the future for those who want to know what happened at the time. On a cultural and social level. It is not made to take advantage of a trend, or to ride a nostalgic wave, or to pull topics and get out of trouble. No, it’s nothing like that. In order not to be left alone in the chunta, chunta, in the fireworks and in the coca lines, risks have been taken in the approach and intelligent measures have been taken.

One of them has been to create powerful characters. And that quartet made up of Àlex Monner, Ricardo Gómez, Elisabet Casanovas and Claudia Salas defend them wonderfully and show them little by little. As the episodes progress it deepens and layers are discovered. It is convenient not to be left with the first impression because they all come with a backpack and a lot to offer. What a pleasure it is when you feel like knowing more. That happens with ‘The route’.

a group of dreamers



This is a series of characters. A group of dreamers, who along the way forgot what they were looking for and settled for what they found. They lived through a unique moment, although neither was fully aware of it and how that, being there, being part of that, would mark their lives. They are so well written that you would want to know more about them even if they belonged to another story, to another place. But they are in that place and in that story and I don’t think it’s trivial.

One of the biggest risks the series takes is going backwards in its narrative, starting at the end and slowly reaching the beginning. Skip a couple of years in each episode without anything happening. That none of this breaks the rhythm, that the mystery remains, that interest does not wane, that everything is perfectly understood without underlining or footnote explanations. The construction is complex so that all the events are perfectly ordered and so that no character loses coherence. The story doesn’t suffer either. Because the what is not so important, but the how. And that’s what this successful way of telling things is based on.

Any past time was not better, but ‘La ruta’ seduces us to go back for a few moments to better understand what happened then, what motivations they had, what they failed at. It offers us recovery with a movement that we have not been able to understand and value, and the possibility of learning from the mistakes that were made then, on one side and the other. Not to repeat them. The trip, if it continues like this, looks to be exciting.