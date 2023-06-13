In the PRI Sinaloa the rout began, it was not for lessthe leadership renewal process was very messy, marked by the impositionthey did not take into account the militancy despite the fact that they promised to consult the bases and add that they ordered Nubia Ramos to cut off the transmission when she was trying to register to compete.

The president of the state PRI, Paola Gárate, and the general secretary, Bernardino Antelo, have not been able to stop the internal bleeding that the party lives, yesterday they lost one of the best political operators, former mayor of Culiacán and former local deputy, Antonio “Tony” Castañeda, who submitted his resignation in writing.

Also yesterday Sandra Lara Díaz presented her resignation to the PRI in Sinaloa, the first woman who was in charge of the municipal presidency of Culiacán, a former local deputy and who was the spokesperson for the gubernatorial campaign of Mario Zamora Gastélum, current PRI senator.

The wound is still open and the bleeding continues, so more resignations will come and the rout of Sinaloan PRI members is just beginning. In the coming days, important cadres, union leaders and very important political operators will continue to leave, the PRI in Sinaloa will be completely dismantled.

The crisis in the Sinaloan PRI is deep, we see a very “green” leadership that does not react, they are in the ‘dolce vita’, there is no internal operation, it will be that they were filled with arrogance, perhaps they do not know that they did not arrive with the vote of the militancy, or they simply want to become smaller so that they reach the pluris.

The truth is Yesterday the PRI Sinaloa lost two great cadresthe first female president of Culiacán and another former mayor who is an extraordinary political operator who has coordinated successful campaigns for governorship, the coup is strong, the ship is sinking for Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo, so be very attentive.

Sinaloa. Corn growers have always had a bad reputation and there are several who have been accused of smugglingYesterday at the weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha denounced that there was a mafia, that there are several cases in which they do not want to receive the grain from the producers.

In fact, the Segalmex staff was present at La Semanera, clearing up doubts and answering questions from the local media, in addition, they assured that they had already started with the payments. It was a good exercise that they did and you can see the support Governor Rocha has from the federation.

they tell us that Yesterday it was felt how they shook even the rectory offices of the UAS and that the epicenter was the weekly conferenceGovernor Rubén Rocha made it clear that he does not play games and they go all out against corruption, so they are going to prosecute the case of Jesús Madueña.

The message for the caciques who have kidnapped the Autonomous University of Sinaloa is that if they have the money, they repair the damage and thus they can save all the time they will spend in the courts. In one of those even in jail. Everything indicates that there is no turning back, Rocha goes with everything and shows determination. to time.

Outstanding. The one that the president of the DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha, is leading, is undoubtedly the best face and an engine of the current state government. Yesterday, as part of the World Day to Combat Child Labour, Governor Rubén Rocha launched the campaign “Play your role against child abuse.”

Political Memory. “The trips are the travelers. What we see is not what we see, but what we are”: Fernando Pessoa.