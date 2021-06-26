After a short break of a few days, the Eurocup is back and it does so in the phase that we like the most, that of the KO.From now on you can no longer fail, any mistake can mean a defeat, and therefore stay out of the Eurocup. Today the first clashes of the round of 16 begin, so we are going to review the games that are played and their main attractions.
The game that opens the day is Wales against Denmark, and although a priori they seem like minor teams, they have earned being in the final phase of the tournament showing a great game. Especially Denmark, which despite the shock and the loss of Eriksen, has displayed an attractive and decisive football. Today the Danes start as favorites if Bale allows it in the match that will take place at 6 pm at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The Welsh win back Ramsey, but lose Ampadu through injury. The referee will be Daniel Siebert and the possible lineups for each team are as follows:
Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Morell, Williams; Bale, Ramsey, James.
Denmark: Schemeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Poulsen, Braithwaite, Damsgaard.
The day will close in London, at Wembley Stadium, at 9 pm in the match between Italy and Austria. A priori, Italy is a team of greater entity and also has shown to be at a high level by displaying a great game. In addition, they have managed to win all their matches even with the substitutes in the last match. Even so, Austria has proven to be a competitive team, capable of surprising, that will not make things easy for them. Both teams arrive with the doubts of Florenzi and Chiellini for the Italians and Lazaro for the Austrians, so this could be the alignment of both combined.
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.
Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović.
