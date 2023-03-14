The bad state of the sea in the Ría de Arousa (Pontevedra), with wind and waves that have activated the yellow warning due to coastal phenomena, is complicating the work to inspect and refloat the narco-submarine found this Monday semi-sunken one kilometer from the coast of vilaxoan. The first dives by Civil Guard divers to try to access the interior of the submersible have been unsuccessful. The plan is to try to refloat the ship, tow it to port and inspect it in a safe place. It is still unknown if the vessel, handmade and between 15 and 16 meters in length, keeps the cache inside, although the recent discovery of two stranded gliders in Ribeira makes those responsible for the Tax Agency, Civil Guard, think. Maritime Rescue and National Police that the drug, probably cocaine, was put in safekeeping before the submersible sank.

Several divers from the special group of underwater activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard are conducting dives in the area to descend to the sunken wreck, inspect it and obtain as much information as possible to study how to refloat it. The wind and the sea are complicating the tasks. The Aemet has activated the yellow warning for coastal phenomena on the coast of Pontevedra, where the wind can blow at speeds of between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour and combined sea from the west or northwest, with waves of between 5 and 7 meters. This morning they have not been able to access the ship during the first dives either.

The sub-delegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Maica Larriba, has indicated to the press: “We cannot advance anything until we inspect the submersible” and, for the moment, “there is no data that points in that direction or in the opposite”, in relation to to his connection to drug clans. She would be a boat of about 15 meters in length “or even something more”, according to Larriba, who has clarified that there have been no arrests and the whereabouts of her crew are not known. “The sea conditions are not good, but the objective is to proceed to refloat it as quickly as possible. If it can be, tomorrow ”, Larriba has sentenced.

Yesterday afternoon, he gave up entering the ship, since the divers have not managed to open the hatch of the submersible. The almost vertical position of the boat, of which only the tip of the prow emerging from the water is visible, has made the work of specialists difficult. The wreck has been inspected with an underwater drone. Customs Surveillance sources have confirmed that it is a closed semi-submersible with similar characteristics to the one located off the coast of Aldán in November 2019.

The discovery of the last semi-submersible this Monday in Galicia coincides with the chain arrest by the Colombian Armed Forces of three others this weekend, an unusual event that highlights the multiplication of these vessels in the hands of the drug traffickers they control. drug production. These vessels in particular have been attributed to the guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), destined to transport between four and six tons of cocaine hydrochloride each.