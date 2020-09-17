It will not be a walk on the red carpet that leads to a magical injection against the covid. The interruption for a week of the trials of the experimental vaccine at the University of Oxford, after detecting a suspicious inflammation of the spinal cord in a vaccinated woman, has reminded that the path back to normal life is rugged. Many things can still go wrong. And the incident has also shown the hysteria that can be generated by following the development of experimental vaccines in near real time. In July, the same Oxford essay was paralyzed after another participant was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after receiving a vaccine. The tests were resumed in a few days when it was ruled that it was a coincidence. The case did not go to the press and no one was alarmed.

In the world there are already 35 experimental vaccines being tested in humans and nine of them are in the final stretch, the so-called phase 3, in which the prototypes must prove that they are safe and effective in tests with tens of thousands of volunteers for months. Promising initial results do not guarantee anything. A phase 2 trial with more than 100 people in 1995 he showed that an experimental vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company Chiron against the genital herpes virus induced a hopeful immune response. In phase 3, already with 2,400 volunteers, those vaccinated were infected with the genital herpes virus same as the unvaccinated. The history of medicine is replete with failures in phase 3.

“I think there will be surprises. There always are. And not only in the coming months, but in one or two years ”, warns the American pediatrician Paul offit, a co-inventor of the oral RotaTeq vaccine, which helps protect infants against diarrhea and vomiting caused by rotavirus. The regulation to guarantee the safety of vaccines is so demanding that big fiascos are counted on the fingers. Offit is the author of a book about one of them, The Cutter Incident (Yale University Press). In April 1955, more than 200,000 children in America received a defective polio vaccine. The Cutter laboratory, a family business, had not inactivated the live virus and there were 40,000 cases of polio, 200 children with paralysis and a dozen deaths.

“I think there will be surprises. There always are. And not only in the next few months, but in one or two years ”, warns pediatrician Paul Offit

“The Cutter incident was a manufacturing problem. It was 65 years ago. Now we are much better at making vaccines. I think production won’t be a problem, “says Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The pediatrician emphasizes that many of the most advanced experimental vaccines against COVID are not based on the most classical strategies – such as using inactivated viruses, in the case of polio; or attenuated, against measles, mumps and rubella – but instead employ new technologies never commercialized. “There will be a learning curve,” says Offit.

77% of the 1.3 billion doses has already booked the EU are from five experimental vaccines that use unpublished strategies: three are made with the genetic code of the virus (that of the German company CureVac, that of the American company Moderna and that of the consortium of the German BioNTech and the American Pfizer) and two use adenovirus of the genetically modified common cold (that of the University of Oxford and that of the American multinational Johnson & Johnson). “We are going to try to defeat the coronavirus with strategies with which we have no commercial experience. There is much to learn in the next two years ”, emphasizes Offit, who suggests a future of continuous braking to analyze suspected adverse effects.

The experts of the Brighton Collaboration – an international organization to ensure the safety of vaccines – have been working for months to discard one of scientists’ greatest nightmares: that some injections enhance COVID instead of preventing it. It is a paradox that has already been observed in some experimental vaccines against other coronaviruses, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Some mice and ferrets Those vaccinated suffered an overreaction of their immune system when they were later infected with these coronaviruses.

“We do not want to abandon a vaccine for fear of something that is a coincidence. That will be the greatest danger to global health “, warns statistician Stephen Evans

“To date, no potentiation of the disease associated with covid vaccines has been reported,” the doctor reassured. Paul-Henri Lambert, of the Vaccination Center of the University of Geneva (Switzerland), in a recent meeting from the Brighton Collaboration. However, he warns, tests in monkeys have been done so far with “a very limited number of animals” and “with little follow-up time.” The surveillance continues.

“I believe that most experts, although they are cautious and remain vigilant, do not see the enhancement of the disease as a probable problem,” says the British statistician Stephen Evans, former president of the International Society of Pharmacoepidemiology. Evans is concerned about cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the human body’s own defenses attack the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and even paralysis. The syndrome, which usually disappears in a few weeks, is associated with infections by viruses or bacteria, although it can also be triggered by vaccinations, according to WHO. Seasonal flu vaccine linked to Guillain-Barré case for every one or two million of vaccinated people.

But what worries Evans most is not the improbable adverse effects, but the very likely macabre coincidences that repeatedly paralyze clinical trials. Virologist Florian Krammer of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, has remembered these days that one of their vaccine trials was interrupted by a traffic accident suffered by one of the participants. “We do not want to abandon a vaccine for fear of something that is a coincidence. That will be the greatest danger to global health ”, alerts Evans, who works at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Pediatrician Paul Offit counts on The Cutter Incident that that disaster of 1955 had a positive effect. Laws have been tightened and today vaccines are the safest drugs. The polio has prevented 18 million children worldwide were paralyzed, according to WHO calculations. Before the vaccine, Offit recalls, the single threat more feared than polio was the atomic bomb. Today the virus is about to be eradicated from the face of the Earth.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.