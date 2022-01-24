Mexico.- The presenter Victor Trujillo, assured that the AMLO’s government cause of a “rotten fruit”, the functioning of the country by the roasted administrations, however, he indicated that this is only a excuse not to show the fault in the changes that have not happened.

Through his Twitter account, Victor Trujillo, who gives life to Clown Brozo, went against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after his statements in the morning about the discovery of a dead baby in the Puebla prison, indicating that it was the “rotten fruit” of neoliberal policy.

Victor Trujillo said that the “rotten fruit” It is only an excuse for the current government to justify the actions that have been carried out in the present, accusing of not being able to execute the transformation that President Andrés Manuel proclaims.

“The “rotten fruit” of yesterday cannot be fought. It is the alibi to justify the ineptitude of the present, and to be able to transform it into what will be the rotten fruit of tomorrow,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

What did AMLO say?

The controversy was unleashed after the statements of the President Andres Manuel when questioned about the exhumation of the body of a baby that was used to bring drugs into the Puebla prison.

The federal president assured that this issue was related to the social decomposition that exists in Mexico, which was caused by the neoliberal governments, which also caused an economic and moral crisis.

“It is rotten fruit of social decomposition, are unfortunate events that should not happen, but have to do with the recent past. That is what neoliberal politics left us. The Porfiriato led to a revolution, neoliberalism leads to a deep economic, social and moral crisis,” the president declared.

For this reason, he assured that in the face of these types of cases, the only way to deal with them is with a transformation such as the one that his administration has undertaken, especially high-ranking officials.