He America club not only looking for the two-time championship Liga MXbut everything seems to indicate that the great priority of André Jardine and all of Coapa is to conquer the Concacaf Champions Cupsince it is a trophy that they have not won since 2015.
This is evident in the dosage of players that the coach of the Eagleswho will maintain the rotation scheme for the second leg against the Chivas de Guadalajaracorresponding to the round of 16.
And it is worth mentioning that in the last league match of America vs TigresJardine sent a completely alternate team to his usual eleven, so the modifications are expected to continue and he returns to the starting lineup against the rojiblancos.
To try to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the Concachampionseverything indicates that in the alignment of the America the vertebral column will appear headed by Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés and Henry Martin.
The four are the pillars of the Americanext to Julian Quiñones and Jonathan Dos Santoswho were not present against Tigres to distribute efforts in the squad, and showing that they do not trust each other despite the overwhelming advantage they took from the Akron Stadium.
Just a year ago, the same Chivas they came back from 1-0 to America in the semifinals of Clausura 2023; Therefore, the key will be to eradicate any type of red-and-white hope with a starting team.
Regarding América's starting eleven to face Chivas, everything indicates that they will repeat the same lineup they used for the first leg:
Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastian CaceresCristian Calderón; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego ValdesJulián Quiñones and Henry Martin.
The return between America and Chivas in Concacaf it will be this Wednesday, March 13, at 8:30 at night, in central Mexico time. The match will be played on the Azteca Stadium field and will be the second duel in the series of three national classics between both teams.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#rotations #Jardine #plans #classic #Chivas #Concachampions
Leave a Reply