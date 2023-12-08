Club América has a foot and a half in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The Águilas beat Atlético de San Luis by a score of 0-5 in the first leg of the semifinals; With the series practically over, André Jardine, technical director of the Eagles, would make some modifications for the second leg.
With the difference of five goals in favor, the Brazilian strategist would make room for some substitutes in the starting eleven and would take care of his starters for the final. According to information on the site Eagle PassionRichard Sánchez would appear as a starter in this Saturday’s duel at the Azteca Stadium and would take the place of Álvaro Fidalgo.
In the same sense, Jardine would consider giving minutes to Leonardo Suárez and benching Alejandro Zendejas. Other players who would see minutes against San Luis are Salvador Reyes and Miguel Layún, who would come in place of Luis Fuentes and Kevin Álvarez.
It is also not ruled out that Jonathan Rodríguez could start instead of Julián Quiñones. Jardine could save one of his most important players for the final and give minutes to the Uruguayan, who has had a good performance this season.
América will advance to the next phase of the Apertura in the event of a victory by any score, any draw or a defeat by up to five goals. Atlético de San Luis has to win by six scores to reach the final.
