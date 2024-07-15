He America club regained sensations against Querétaro and after adding their first points of the Apertura 2024, they will face one of the most powerful teams in the Liga MXin a duel where changes are outlined in the starting eleven of the Eagles.
The set of André Jardine visit the University Volcano for the Date 3 and he does so thinking about the dosage of some of his elements, because for this day he will be able to count again on a key element in the last year and who has already been training alongside the team.
In addition, one of the areas where the largest number of elements is at its disposal willingness to rotate is the midfieldwhere some changes are also expected for this round of Mexican soccer, as it is a midweek match and after a summer of much action for the national teams.
One of the main changes is in the midfield, where it is expected that Richard Sanchez return to the bench of the American team, and his place returns to the hands of Jonathan dos Santoswho has earned the starting spot.
Similarly, it is projected that Igor Lichnovsky whether he will be taken into account to face his former team, since the latest reports indicate that he has already signed his contract with the America and can replace Nestor Araujowho has been the target of criticism in recent games with the Eagles.
These two will be the pieces that are expected to be part of the starting eleven of André Jardine for the match against Tigerswhile some injured players recover and the agreed arrivals are finalized, such as Rodrigo Aguirre and Christian Borjawho will refresh the team in the next tournament.
Who could not play against Tigres is Alejandro Zendejaswho was injured in the match against Querétaro. Although it is not serious, he is ruled out for the match on Matchday 3 and his place could be taken by a youth player, or he could try out with Fidalgo on the left and play with two forwards: Illian Hernandez and Henry Martin.
