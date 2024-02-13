After the hard blow that the America club during his visit to Nicaragua on February 6, corresponding to the first leg against the Real Estelithe azulcrema team has the obligation to turn it around and for this the team is preparing some modifications.
André Jardine knows that what is shown in the Independence Stadium Last week was not enough to defeat the current runner-up in Nicaraguan soccer, especially in defense, so it will be one of the areas where I possibly change pieces for the second leg of the Champions League Concacaf.
With Emilio Lara as the main one, after contributing to the two goals in the first leg, his name appears to be the main one sacrificed; while in attack, Diego Valdes He could return to the starting eleven in place of Illian Hernández, to leave Julián Quiñones at the top.
With these modifications, the possible alignment of the America to receive the Real Esteli I would be:
Luis Malagón; Luis Fuentes, Igor Lichnovksy, Sebastian Caceres, Israel Kings; Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Brian Rodríguez; Julian Quiñones.
The return match between America and Real Esteli is scheduled for this Wednesday, February 14, at Sports City Stadium. It will begin at 9:15 p.m., local time, and the building is not expected to be close to its maximum capacity.
Regarding the ticketsthe official page of Ticketmaster still shows localities in all areas, so a poor entry is expected for the possible comeback of the America against Real Estelíespecially after the prices They started at 240 and up to 610 pesos, already with charges.
