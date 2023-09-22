Club América has just faced the pending date corresponding to matchday 2 against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro where they managed to add the three points after their 1-2 victory, so the Águilas are leaders of the classification.
In this way, the azulcrema team is already preparing for a new challenge, facing the Red Devils of Toluca, which will be a complicated match this Sunday, September 24 at noon in ‘La Bombonera’.
The Ave reaches the middle of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament under the orders of André Jardine as the leader of the competition with 17 points, the product of five wins, two draws and one defeat. In addition, they have the best offense with 18 scores.
As if that were not enough, they seek to extend their positive streak of matches without knowing defeat, since they have not lost in the tournament since matchday 1 when they lost to FC Juárez on June 30, meaning that they could go three months without losing in the Mexican championship of the First Division.
In this way, with the aim of achieving one more victory, it is expected that André Jardine Make a series of changes to your alignment, where you would be relying (initially) on: Brian Rodriguez (by Jonathan Rodriguez), Jonathan dos Santos (by Richard Sanchez) and Leonardo Suarez (by Alejandro Zendejas). All this to give rotation to their players who have had a heavy workload.
