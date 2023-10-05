Club América will face matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament facing one of the worst teams in Mexican soccer, it will visit the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC, a team that has just lost its figure for the rest of the year. Colombian exazulcrema Nicolas Benedetti and the Águilas will take advantage of this match to rotate their figures, after winning without major problems against rivals such as: Chivas, Pumas and Pachuca.
And it is not only because of the rival, but lately they have had several problems with muscle overload in their players, due to the excess of games they have played recently. Therefore, it would be necessary that, just as he did with Pachuca, the strategist makes the decision to modify again to refresh the group.
Regarding the last match against Pachuca, the modifications could be the following: Luis Fuentes I would return to the side on the left and Salvador Reyes I would return to banking; again they would be Julian Quiñones and Henry Martin at the front of the team, since the Colombian was not a starter and not leaving the ‘Bomb‘.
Jonathan Rodriguez could go out Brian Rodriguez, taking into account that he has become the substitute after his injury. Finally, although garden mentioned that Alvaro Fidalgo would be ready for this match, the reality is that to avoid something more complicated I could give the opportunity to Richard Sanchezalthough he also has physical problems.
The azulcrema team is the leader of the classification with 24 units and has a streak of 10 games without losing, since its last setback was on matchday 1 against the Bravos of Ciudad Juárez.
