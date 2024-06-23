New data published in the journal Nature put an end to 20 years of debate: the rotation speed of the Earth’s inner core is slowing. Studies conducted by the University of Southern California revealed that, starting in 2010, the core began to reduce its rotation speed relative to the Earth’s surface.

The Earth’s inner core is an iron sphere, surrounded by a fluid shell composed of iron and nickel. This core, as large as the Moon, lies at a depth of more than 4,800 kilometers. Because it can’t be studied directly, researchers rely on seismic waves generated by earthquakes to gather information.

The authors of the study, coordinated by John Vidale, have analyzed seismic data from 121 earthquakes that occurred in the South Sandwich Islands between 1991 and 2023, as well as data from nuclear tests conducted in the 1970s. Vidale commented: “When I first saw that the seismograms suggested a slowdown, I was perplexed. But when other observations also confirmed the same pattern, the conclusion was inevitable: the inner core has slowed down for the first time in many decades”.

According to the researchers, this slowdown could be attributed to the mixing of the outer core and the gravitational pull exerted by the overlying rocky mantle. This phenomenon could alter the length of the day by fractions of a second, a change imperceptible to humans, but significant from a geophysical perspective.

Core rotation: seismic analyzes and geophysical data

The Earth’s inner core remains one of the most inaccessible and mysterious places on our planet. The seismic waves generated by earthquakes are fundamental for obtaining information on its composition and movements. Thanks to sophisticated seismic analysis techniques, researchers can interpret the data to better understand the Earth’s internal dynamic processes.

The slowing down of the rotation of the inner core might seem negligible for everyday life, but it is a crucial indicator for understanding the geodynamic processes of our planet. Even a change of a few milliseconds in the length of the day can provide important information on the mechanisms of interaction between the Earth’s core and mantle.

This discovery represents a significant step in modern geophysics, opening new avenues for research into the behavior of the Earth’s core. Future investigations will be able to further clarify the causes and consequences of this slowdown, contributing to a more complete understanding of the internal dynamics of our planet.

