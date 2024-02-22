A medical team in Dubai saved the life of a citizen patient in his eighties, who suffered from a blockage in the right coronary artery in the heart, by using rotary drill technology to treat severe calcification and blockage in the artery..

The patient, Saif Rashid, 70 years old, had suddenly fainted while he was with his family, and his children intervened to revive his heart until he regained consciousness. After he was transferred to Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, it was found that he had a blockage in the right coronary artery in the heart, threatening his life..

Dr. Hussein Heshmat, Professor of Cardiology and Interventional Catheterization Consultant at Al-Tadawi Hospital, said that the patient underwent a CT arteriography, which showed severe stenosis in the coronary artery with severe calcification, and his condition is serious..

He stated that the medical team decided to subject the patient to a catheterization procedure using ultrasound technology to image the artery from the inside, which is a very advanced technique that gives a more accurate image than traditional catheterization..

The imaging revealed the presence of severe calcification in the artery and the beginning of a clot and ulcer in the artery, which is information that is not revealed by traditional catheterization..

Dr. Heshmat continued: The patient underwent a catheterization technique with a rotary drill, which is a precise drill that enters the artery to break up the blockage. It is a very precise technique and requires a lot of experience to perform it, explaining that the use of this technique is limited to medical facilities, and it was done with the citizen patient to break up the calcifications, which would enhance the success of the expansion. Using a catheter, ensuring that the artery remains open for the longest time and maintaining the health of the heart.

He stated that the patient's condition improved within 24 hours, and he left the hospital the next day. He is in very good health, and only needs medical visits to monitor his condition..